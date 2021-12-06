ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

One Killed In Multi-vehicle Crash On Route 30: Authorities

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awHWD_0dFLwKFQ00

One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on Route 30 in eastern Lancaster County on Monday morning, WGAL news 8 said citing authorities.

The fatal crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle, closing the street between Ronks and Leacock roads in East Lampeter Township shortly after the crash just after 7:40 a.m.

They remained closed more than three hours later, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

There was no word on any additional persons injuries as of Monday morning.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

