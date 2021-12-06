Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium

Gabriel Iglesias made the biggest announcement of his career on the KTLA 5 Morning News Monday: He will be performing at Dodger Stadium. He talked about working with Netflix for their new comedy special, “Netflix is a Joke: Comedy Festival.”

Pre-sale tickets for the show begins tomorrow. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. For tickets go to fluffyguy.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 6, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.