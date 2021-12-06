ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias makes history as the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11plMY_0dFLwITy00

Gabriel Iglesias made the biggest announcement of his career on the KTLA 5 Morning News Monday: He will be performing at Dodger Stadium. He talked about working with Netflix for their new comedy special, “Netflix is a Joke: Comedy Festival.”

Pre-sale tickets for the show begins tomorrow. Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. For tickets go to fluffyguy.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 6, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
13WMAZ

Gabriel Iglesias bringing comedy tour to Macon in 2022

MACON, Ga. — Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is back on tour and he’s headed to Macon in the spring. According to a news release, the comedian will be at the Macon Coliseum on April 22. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m....
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Comedy#Nexstar Media Inc
dodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Host TikTok Dog Toby At Dodger Stadium

The presence and support of Los Angeles Dodgers fans is felt on an annual basis at both home and road games, and it extends to four-legged friends. This past season a TikTok video of Toby, a beagle who enjoys watching Dodgers games, went viral. The team reached out to his owner and offered to send a gift. So too did other franchises, though the Dodgers’ delivery never delivered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2021 Dodgers Holiday Festival: Tickets, Dodger Stadium Parking & More

The 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Holiday Festival opens Friday night and will run daily (with select blackout dates) through New Year’s Eve. Tickets for admission to the second annual holiday event at Dodger Stadium start at $16 and must be purchased online in advance. The Holiday Festival will be open from 5-10 p.m. PT on weekdays, and 3-10 p.m. during weekends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Actor and comedian Chris Kattan talks about his theater-film hybrid ‘Famous’

Chris Kattan reminisced about his time on “SNL” and shared details about his new film “Famous.” Chris is doing a Q&A with Scott Mantz, following the world premiere of “Famous” on Thursday, at the Lumiere Music Hall. Tickets are available at LumiereCinemaLA.com. The film hits theaters and video on demand on Friday. This segment aired […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

Garth Brooks to perform at Tiger Stadium for the first time

BATON ROUGE, La. — Garth Brooks has announced he will be performing at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for the first time ever. This will be Brooks' first time back in Baton Rouge in 24 years and his only stadium performance in the Louisiana/Mississippi area in 2022. The show will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTLA

Actor Kristoffer Polaha shares how he bent the rules in his new Hallmark movie ‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’

Kristoffer Palaha talked about when meeting anchor Sam Rubin and starring in Hallmark Holiday movies, including “Double Holiday,” the first Hallmark movie to depict Hanukkah. He also shared details about his newest Hallmark movie “A Dickens of a Holiday!” which premieres at 8 p.m. Friday on the Hallmark Channel. This segment aired on the KTLA […]
MOVIES
fox42kptm.com

Dodger Dog invited to special VIP tour of Dodgers Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you know anything about FOX26 News reporter Justin Willis, then you know that he is no fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a San Francisco Giants fan all the way. But he also loves baseball and the things that franchises do to connect...
BASEBALL
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

KTLA

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy