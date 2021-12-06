ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sidney Powell’s Group Raked in Nearly $15 Million in Donations Off Election Lies

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gave more than $14 million to a Sidney Powell -led group raising funds to dispute the 2020 presidential election results, The Washington Post reported on Monday after reviewing records from Powell’s group, Defending the Republic.

The Post’s report also reveals inner turmoil among the Defending the Republic’s leadership about how the money should be spent. The group is a target of federal prosecutors, who have subpoenaed financial records and other documents from it and a political action committee run by Powell with the same name. A source familiar with the Jan. 6 committee’s work told the paper that the panel is also interested in how much money the group brought in.

“Business is good and accountability is low, which means we’re just going to see continued use of this playbook,” former senior U.S. cybersecurity official Matt Masterson told the Post . “Well-meaning folks that have been told that the election was stolen are giving out money that they might not otherwise be able to give.”

According to public filings cited by the Post , Defending the Republic raised $14.9 million from Dec. 1, 2020, to July 31 of this year and spent over $5 million on legal fees as well as unspecified awards and grants. The group also gave than half a million dollars to the GOP-led Arizona ballot review. But, according to the paper, the group may have raised more than the paperwork suggests since Powell began raising money on Nov. 10, just a week after the election. At one point this past summer, Powell controlled some $9 million in funds.

In a statement to the Post , the group’s lawyer, Howard Kleinhendler, said: “Defending The Republic is pleased that its audited financials clearly refute and put to rest previously reported allegations of financial impropriety. Defending The Republic will continue to focus on its important work for #WeThePeople.”

But so far that work has not been successful, in that they have not secured any additional election victories for Trump. The group started to fracture in March and April, the Post reported, and a number of people resigned on April 9, including former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne , who served as Defending the Republic’s chief executive. Byrne said he decided to resign after Powell sent an email accusing him and others of being “panicked” and “immature” in their reaction to a filing she submitted to the court seeking to have a lawsuit dismissed that was brought against them by Dominion Voting Systems.

“The job that every American who has donated to our cause expects me to do is to get the truth out in our cases and hopefully win the litigation as I did in Flynn,” Powell wrote in the email. “I need and deserve the full team behind me on this. I MUST run the litigation. That is why I started all of this. We do not have time, money or energy to waste. Drama needs to go.”

The next day, Byrne and many others including the executive team and Powell’s former client, ex-Trump National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned from the group. According to Byrne, Powell “refused all oversight and would not answer questions about” how much money the group had raised and had on hand.

Lin Wood , a Trump attorney and ally, has also accused Powell of grifting and posted a recorded call between himself and Byrne. “I’m not sure where all this money is going, but I think somebody owes to the American public a full accounting,” Wood told Byrne on the call.

Byrne said that he hadn’t spoken to Powell since April 6 and “never will again.”

“I gave her a laundry list of things she had to clean up and told her she had to get an auditor … She refused to let me look at any — well, I can’t tell you more,” he said. “But we walked out after about 17 days there … You can infer what you want from that.”

Allen Jackson
5d ago

That was always a scam from the start! 😒🙄 Just like the ballyhooed "wall" that Mexico was supposed to pay for but ended up lining the pockets of BANNON another dedicated Trump man!

Renne't Sarbu
5d ago

All true patriots and real Americans need to vote and vote them ALL out! Trump has his way and we will be under trump's dictatorship. The POT has made it hard for every vote to count. I know together we can send this trump Nazi and followers a clear message ... You all are fired!

DeRon
5d ago

Powell needs to be disbarred and prosecuted for her lies about the 2020 election fraud. She will probably need that stolen money to pay off her Dominion law suit.

Rolling Stone

‘F-ck Him’: Trump Lost It After Israel’s Netanyahu Congratulated Biden

During his four years in office Donald Trump was a full-throated supporter of Israel and its former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Now that he’s out of office … not so much. “I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump said of his relationship to Netanyahu, Axios reported on Friday. “Fuck him.” The animosity is derived from the fact that Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his victory last November despite Trump’s push to convince America the election was rigged. “The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with,” Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyer Wrote Memo Arguing Pence Should ‘Stop the Count’ of Biden Electors

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote a memo dated the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence should refuse to count presidential electors from states won by Joe Biden. In the Jan. 5 memo, obtained by Politico, Ellis went so far as to claim Pence had the authority to prevent a Biden presidency because certain parts of the Electoral Count Act were likely unconstitutional. Accordingly, Ellis wrote that the vice president “should … simply stop the count” when the time came for Arizona’s electors to be accepted. He should then, Ellis wrote, declare...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff “maybe eight to 10 times” and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Sidney Powell's election lie cash grab must be treated as fraud

Despite his claims to the contrary, then-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election — but his campaign lawyer Sidney Powell apparently did very well for herself. We recently learned Powell raised over $14 million for her Defending the Republic nonprofit group using baseless claims about “fraud” in that election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Sidney Powell joins the list of people Trump pretends not to know

It's clearly been a tough year for Sidney Powell and her bizarre anti-election conspiracy theories. She was fired from Team Trump; one of her big lawsuits became a fiasco; and federal prosecutors are demanding financial records from her operation as part of a reported criminal investigation. Powell's position didn't improve...
POTUS
Person
Lin Wood
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

MAGA Diehards Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell Have Fallen Out

Over the past few weeks, a once tight-knit clique of 2020 election deniers and former Donald Trump confidants has devolved into a maelstrom of backstabbing, increasingly wild allegations, infighting, and high school-grade melodrama. The main driver of this civil conflict within this group, which aided then-President Trump’s efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s decisive 2020 victory, has been the pro-Trump attorney and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood. Recently, the lawyer has been publicly posting details of private conversations and—of course—slinging baseless accusations of Satanism and pedophilia.
POLITICS
NewsTimes

Trump-Aligned Lawyers’ Election Lawsuit Was So Ridiculous a Judge Is Making Them Pay For It

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a group of nine attorneys to pay about $175,000 in legal fees for starting a lawsuit to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. Sidney Powell, who was part of Trump’s “elite strike force” of election lawyers, and Lin Wood, the conspiracy theorist and former Trump attorney currently in the midst of a very public bridge-burning meltdown, are among them.
U.S. POLITICS
#S Group#The Washington Post#Gop
bloomberglaw.com

Sidney Powell Hit With $175,250 in Fees Over Election Suit (1)

Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan were ordered to pay the state and the city of Detroit $175,250 for abusing the legal system with unfounded conspiracy theories. U.S. District Judge. Linda V. Parker. in...
DETROIT, MI
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

