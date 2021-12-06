ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Rolling Stone on Twitch’ Celebrates 2021 With the Best of Music, Movies, Culture, and More

By Christopher Cruz
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Maxo Kream , Kota the Friend , and Remi Wolf are among the artists scheduled to perform live from Monday, Dec. 6 through Wednesday, Dec. 8 on Rolling Stone’s Twitch channel.

Aligning with Rolling Stone ’s coverage of the best of 2021 , we’re delving into a discussion of the best albums, songs, movies, and more. Led by daily show hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper, the digital event will feature numerous Rolling Stone staff members including Simon Vozick-Levinson, Kyle Rice, Jon Dolan, David Fear, Andrea Marks, Alan Sepinwall, Brittany Spanos, and more.

Day one will feature discussions of the best songs with music editor Simon Vozick-Levinson, best fashion with senior designer Kyle Rice, and best video games with RS Twitch executive producer, Christopher Cruz. Also slated are performances by artists Joshua Ray Walker and Madi Diaz , as well as a special “Meet the Producer” feature with Sad Night Dynamite .

Day two will showcase the best albums with RS editor Jon Dolan, movies with David Fear, and podcasts with writer Andrea Marks, with performances throughout from artists Kota the Friend , Magdalena Bay , and Maxo Kream .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdTFV_0dFLwCBc00

And finally, day three will bring the event to a close with the hosts Jon and Charlie breaking down their best-ofs, followed by chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall delving into the best TV shows of the year, and a special appearance by Don’t Let This Flop podcasters EJ Dickson and Brittany Spanos. Special guests will include Remi Wolf, Amyl and the Sniffers , and Charlie Hickey .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNgm2_0dFLwCBc00

The event can be viewed live exclusively on Rolling Stone ’s Twitch channel, from 2 p.m to 7 p.m. ET daily this coming Monday through Wednesday­. Check out the channel page for more information on scheduling. Follow the channel to be a part of the story in the chat and subscribe for exclusive bonuses. You can also join the discussion 24/7 on the official Discord channel.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The 50 Best Songs of 2021

This year, the pop-music world felt more wide open than ever. Our list of 2021’s best songs includes a beautiful indie-pop celebration of queer love, a reggaeton star tucking into some sweet Eighties synths, a self-celebrating pop-rap smash that scandalized the American right, a Lorde track that sounds like it could’ve been a Nineties U.K. club hit, and unforgettable anthems that pushed the boundaries of K-pop, rock, and country.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mary Gauthier’s ‘Saved by a Song’ Is a Must-Read Music Book for a Crummy Year

“In recovery, they have this saying: ‘You’re only as sick as your secrets.’ And I have very few secrets,” Mary Gauthier says. The songwriter isn’t being dramatic. In songs like “I Drink” and “Mercy Now,” she wrote and sang openly about her struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. Yet somehow Gauthier proved herself to be even more transparent in Saved by a Song, a compelling memoir that dove into the nitty-gritty of the songwriting process and her own life story. Released earlier this year, it’s one of the must-read music books of 2021. Gauthier writes about getting thrown in jail for...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Premiere: Hear ‘Neo and Trinity Theme’ From ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Soundtrack

Ahead of the much-anticipated Dec. 22 arrival of The Matrix Resurrections, as well as the release of the sequel’s soundtrack next week, Rolling Stone is premiering “Neo and Trinity Theme” from the film’s score. The “Exomorph Remix” of the theme was made by Johnny Kilmek and Tom Tykwer, the co-composers of The Matrix Resurrections score; the Oscar-nominated duo of electronica musician Klimek and Run Lola Run director/composer Tykwer have worked together for over 20 years, dating back to the latter’s 1997 film Winter Sleepers. The multi-suite “Neo and Trinity Theme” opens with an ascending ambient piece before breaking into a full-on rave...
MOVIES
Vulture

Celebrity and Pop-Culture Merch Worth Gifting This Year

There’s always one gift that keeps on giving (… Cher), and it’s the celebrities who continue to allow us to troll them. From that one actress who didn’t get cast in Funny Girl, to royal couple after royal couple, pop culture wouldn’t be the same without the ones we love the most! So in celebration of the holiday season, we’re doing what we always do: rounding up just a few of the most necessary entertainment- and celeb-inspired merch of the year. Oh! And PS: We’d include something for the Bennifer stan in your life, but that’d probably just entail us trying to promote a gift card to a Dunkin’.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxo Kream
Person
Alan Sepinwall
Person
Madi Diaz
Person
Charlie Hickey
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for December

Who better to chart the end of the world than Adam McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short, Succession)? The film, about two low-level astronomers who try to warn the world of an approaching planet-destroying comet, features a ridiculous cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, among many others. (12/10, theaters; 12/24, Netflix)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KOOL 101.7

The Best Movies of 2021

What a difference a year makes. Thanks to the pandemic, I saw fewer new releases in 2020 than any time I’ve been at this job, which is closing in on two decades. Even with 2021’s sluggish start, I wound up watching about 50 percent more movies before making this list. Last year’s cinematic drought turned into a deluge; there was almost too much stuff to see, and certainly too many good films to cram into a single Top 10.
MOVIES
Sonoma Index Tribune

A trinity of music, movies and popcorn

A live musical performance by a band is often punctuated effectively by a stirring rendition of an a capella song. Ever since humans first played and sang songs, it has occasionally been done without instrumental accompaniment, or “a capella.” The term comes from Italian, loosely translated to “in the style of the chapel.” This refers, of course, to the long-held tradition in all world’s religions of having music and song be part of the ceremony held in the place of worship.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Ofs#Video Game#Rs Twitch
pdxmonthly.com

The Best Oregon-Made Movies, Books, Music & Art of 2021

Photograph of Ithica Tell in Sanctuaries courtesy Intisar Abioto. For a year that promised the great return of the arts, 2021 sometimes felt like an anticlimax. Vaccines arrived, things got better, we quickly learned that “better” is different from “over,” and the goalposts moved so often that it seemed we could never quite decide just how “back” we were.
PORTLAND, OR
Byrdie

These Artistic Puzzles Are Celebrating Black Culture and Beauty

Since elementary school, William Jones and Ericka Chambers have had a lifelong passion for puzzles. The brother-sister duo's enchantment for the brain game didn't fade as adults. Instead, it sparked the idea of their business, Puzzles of Color, aimed to bridge the gap between entertainment and diversity. The entrepreneurs have...
MUSIC
Whit

Geography and Culture in a Growing World of Music and Artistic Identity

For nearly as long as the arm of recorded history stretches, humans have relied on the sense of hearing to create auditory art. Music, commonly called the universal language, is what many have said can unite people all over the world. But more than that, it distinguishes us and gives us a space to carve out our own identity.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Polo G, SZA, Nardo Wick, and More

We’re a little less than a month away from the new year, but artists are still dropping new music until the time runs out. This week, Polo G and Lil Baby teamed up for their latest collaboration “Don’t Play.” NBA YoungBoy is back with one of his most vulnerable tracks yet, “Heart and Soul.” And Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up for their new ballad “Just Look Up,” which appears in the new film Don’t Look Up. This week’s list also includes new songs from Nardo Wick, SZA, EST Gee, and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Time Out Global

The best gifts for culture lovers

The best experiences for devotees of beauty, art and culture. As cliche as it sounds, sometimes the most meaningful things you can gift someone are not tangible – especially for those who appreciate beauty, art and culture. Know that one friend or family member who travels the world to watch Broadway shows and spends their weekends visiting art galleries around town? We've got some stellar gift ideas in this guide for you.
SHOPPING
Houston Chronicle

Best music of 2021: Playboi Carti, Grouper, Turnstile, Yasmin Williams and more

In our second pandemic year, our collective sense of frozen time began to thaw in drips and dribbles. Sometimes music helped get things gushing again: Bells were ringing, people were falling in and out of love, and the clock seemed to be ticking ahead. Other times, we were reminded that music is a temporal medium that can suspend our sense of forward motion - which means some of the year's best music felt as if it had reached us from inside a bizarre dream, or a magic smog, or a fit of ecstatic repetition.
MUSIC
fargounderground.com

2022 Celebration of Women and Their Music

The Celebration of Women and their Music was founded in 1998 by Deb Jenkins, Fargo, renowned blues singer, chef, and caterer. Over the years the show has featured regional women performing a variety of musical genres from popular to classical. Each year brings newcomers to the stage as well as returning favorites from previous years in a celebration of the talent and artistic camaraderie of women in the Fargo-Moorhead region.
MUSIC
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Christmas at the Globe includes music and a movie

The Globe Theatre in Bertram celebrates the season with musical performances and a movie in December. Kicking off the concerts is husband-wife duo Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis with their Holiday Shindig on Dec. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show starts at 8 p.m. The Texas artists will perform Christmas songs with Americana style in this popular touring holiday special, which took a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BERTRAM, TX
ccenterdispatch.com

5 ways to celebrate diverse arts and culture

(BPT) - No matter where you live, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the culture of diverse communities, if you know where to look. To show your support for multicultural artisans, performers and businesses, here are a few ideas to get you started. 1. Check out diverse artists in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy