Ultra-lightweight mice have been a growing trend over the past couple of years and have become very popular among gamers. I’ve recently become much more of a PC gamer now since building my own gaming PC finally this year and have become much more aware of what it might take to have a competitive edge online. What I once thought was adequate really wasn’t and I am now seeing this whole new world of PC gaming accessories. While I have looked at another ultra-lightweight gaming mouse before, I don’t think I really appreciated it as much as I should have so with a little help from SteelSeries, I’m now looking at their SteelSeries Aerox 3 Ultra Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse (2022 Edition). This is a mouse that is engineered for performance – allowing for faster reaction times, flicks, smoother glides, and less fatigue and strain over time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO