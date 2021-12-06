ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haifaa al Mansour on Saudi Arabia’s Historic Red Sea Film Festival: “It’s a Proud Moment”

By Alex Ritman
 2 days ago
The first ever Red Sea Film Festival in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah kicks off the evening of Dec. 6, no small feat for a country that only opened its first cinema after a 35-year ban less than four years ago.

While the Red Sea Film Festival, originally due to launch in March 2020 but pushed back due to the pandemic, can’t claim to be the Saudi Arabia’s first film festival (that honor goes to the Saudi Film Festival, which had to operate in the shadows when it first launched in 2008), it’s undoubtedly the kingdom’s first major, full-fledged global cinema event, one led by an international team and with a broad span of films from across the region and the wider world.

The festival opens with Universal’s musical drama Cyrano from director Joe Wright, while other major titles include Netflix’s The Lost Daughter and Focus Features’ Belfast . A very well-stocked assortment of features from the Middle East and Africa includes the likes of Hany Abu Assad’s Palestinian drama Huda’s Saloon , Amira from Egyptian director Mohamed Diab and Panah Panahi’s Iranian road movie Hit the Road.

Among those being honored at the inaugural event is — somewhat appropriately — Haifaa al Mansour , Saudi Arabia’s most recognizable filmmaker since she first broke out internationally with the acclaimed 2013 drama Wadjda (the first movie to be shot entirely in Saudi Arabia).

“I’m really proud. It’s a proud moment,” al Mansour says of the festival. “But I also feel like it’s very important to empower arts in that region. Saudi Arabia is the heart of the Islamic world and for long was very conservative and had ideologies circulating in society that weren’t very healthy when it came to women and empowering the arts.”

U.S.-based al Mansour, who has flown to Jeddah with her family, says she’s not surprised by the impressive number of Saudi films — both shorts and features — in the Red Sea selection, claiming there’s a been a dramatic “fostering” of local voices.

“There’s a lot of stories and a lot of young people who want to tell their stories,” she notes. “It’s exciting to see them coming forward and having a place to tell the world.”

In addition to receiving her honor from the festival, al Mansour will present a masterclass and says she’s particularly looking forward to speaking to young female filmmakers.

“I just want them to understand that they can do it,” she says. “And it is important to believe in themselves. It’s hard for women in the Middle East, especially young women, to feel they can have a voice and that they can really achieve things. It is anywhere in the world, but in the Middle East is very difficult. So I am really excited to meet young Saudi filmmakers.”

The Red Sea Film Festival is stepping into almost the exact same space in the calendar left by the Dubai International Film Festival, which had its last event in 2017 ( the announcement that it was closing came , coincidentally, the same week in April 2018 that the first cinema opened in Saudi Arabia). Over 14 editions, DIFF became the leading festival in the region, attracting major names from around the world and providing a vital platform for local talent. Its loss was felt across the Middle East filmmaking world.

Like many in the region, al Mansour — who brought Wadjda to DIFF in 2013 having begun the film’s development years earlier at the event’s smaller sibling, the Gulf Film Festival — says she hopes the Red Sea Film Festival helps fill the significant gap left by Dubai.

“Absolutely. And I think it should be a place that invests in local talent,” she says. “A lot of people want to hear voices coming from the Middle East, from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. People haven’t heard our stories — they’ve been very absent. But there are amazing stories and people want to tell them. It’s just about having the access and the training and knowing how to tell them.”

Red Sea Film Festival Artistic Director Edouard Waintrop Cancels Trip to Saudi Arabia

The Red Sea International Film Festival’s artistic director Edouard Waintrop will not be attending the event in its inaugural year. The festival — which launched on Monday night in the coastal city of Jeddah — confirmed that Waintrop had canceled his trip due to health reasons after having fallen ill over the weekend. The news was first reported by Screen International. Waintrop, a French film critic who headed up the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar between 2012 and 2018, joined the Red Sea Film Festival in June. Despite the absence of its artistic director and the new omicron variant of COVID-19 forcing several guests to also cancel their plans, the Red Sea Film Festival enjoyed a star-studded opening night in Jeddah’s Unesco World Heritage Site old town on Dec. 7. Among the attendees for the curtain-raising screening of Joe Wright’s musical drama Cyrano were Clive Owen, Thierry Fremaux, Hilary Swank, Anthony Mackie, Catherine Deneuve, Haifaa Al Mansour and Irina Shayk. During the opening ceremony, al Mansour, Deneuve and Egyptian actress Laila Eloui were all honored for their extraordinary contribution to cinema. Wyclef Jean performed afterwards. The Red Sea Film Festival is due to run until Dec 16.
‘West Side Story’ Team Reacts to Gulf Nations Ban: “This Film Will Overcome Any Border”

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation will not screen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or Kuwait. Sources cited the Gulf Nations’ opposition to the character Anybodys, written as transgender in the new version and played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. At Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of the film, with the big-budget event shutting down Hollywood Boulevard, the West Side Story team reacted to that news, which came after Disney refused to make the requested cuts. “I think we have to remember that during [William] Shakespeare’s time, at the height,...
‘When the Sun Sets’ Director Phumi Morare Talks Oscar-Qualifying Live-Action Short

In October, Phumi Morare became one of only 17 filmmakers — and one of only two Black filmmakers — to win a 2021 Student Academy Award, in her case, the gold prize for best narrative film from a domestic film school for Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets), which was her thesis film en route to receiving her MFA in Film Directing at Dodge College at Chapman University in 2020. The 34-year-old South African’s production re-creates an Apartheid-era crisis experienced by her mother. It previously screened at the Telluride Film Festival and was recognized with a BAFTA Award nomination. Now,...
Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Will Not Play In Saudi Arabia, UAE & Other Parts Of Middle East

EXCLUSIVE: Disney/20th Century Studios’ West Side Story is due to begin international box office rollout on Wednesday this week, but it will not be heading to movie theaters in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar or the UAE, Deadline has learned. While an official reason has not been made public, the situation is believed to be related to the character called Anybodys. The Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of the classic musical was submitted across the Middle East region, but Saudi Arabia and Kuwait did not approve distribution certificates while censors in the other markets listed above requested that cuts be made....
‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Over LGBTQ Character Played by Nonbinary Actor

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will not screen in the Middle East nations of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as other countries, TheWrap has confirmed. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait both did not grant the film a release certificate, while local censors in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had requested cuts that Disney and 20th Century Studios opted not to make, an individual with knowledge said, and the film will not be released to those markets.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fest To Close With World Premiere Of Cricket Movie ’83’, Starring Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev; Deepika Padukone To Tread Carpet

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (6-15 December) has scored a coup with the world premiere of cricket movie ’83 as its closing film, and the promised attendance of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, subject Kapil Dev, and director Kabir Khan. ‘83 tells the true story of the charismatic Dev, played by Ranveer Singh, who led the Indian cricket team to its first World Cup victory in 1983 at the hallowed Lord’s Cricket Ground in London against the West Indies, regarded at the time as invincible. According to the producers of the Hindi language film, the actors trained for months with the real...
XP: Saudi Arabia's 'First Music Conference' Unveils Program

Saudi promoter MDLBEAST announced the launch of the region's "first music conference," named XP and scheduled for Dec. 13-15 in Riyadh, realized in cooperation with the Saudi Music Commission. Key topics will be presented in seminars, roundtables and workshops running under the pillars "talent", "scene", "policy" and "impact". They will...
Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Acquires Riyadh-Based Producer Last Scene Films

Telfaz11, the Saudi Arabian production and finance company, has struck a deal to acquire Riyadh-based producer Last Scene Films. Founded in 2017 by Mohammed Alhamoud, Last Scene Films has produced the short films Silah and Ertidad, which both travelled to international festivals, while its debut feature Last Visit (2019), directed by Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan, became the first Arab film selected at the East of the West Competition in the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and won the Jury Award at the 2019 Marrakech International Film Festival. Wael Abumansour joined the company as an executive producer in 2020 and has been developing a wide...
Vox Cinemas To Produce 25 Arabic Features In Next Five Years; CEO Talks ‘West Side Story’ Ban: “Censorship Is A Reality In This Place”

Vox Cinemas, the Middle East’s largest exhibition chain, has unveiled an ambitious plan to produce 25 Arabic movies in the next five years. The announcement was made at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where Vox Cinemas is the exclusive cinema partner. Vox Cinemas, which is owned by Emirati businessman and retail mogul Majid Al Futtaim, says the move is part of the company’s wider commitment to boost homegrown film production and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission’s recently launched strategy to develop the country’s burgeoning cinema sector. As part of the initiative, Vox Cinemas will continue to support...
AGC Studios CEO Stuart Ford talks shooting $100m ‘Desert Warrior’ in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia-shot action picture Desert Warrior will be a gamechanger for the country’s fledgling film industry and the entire MENA region, said AGC Studios CEO Stuart Ford during a talk at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah on Wednesday. The seventh-century desert kingdom saga starring Anthony...
‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar

Some audiences in the Middle East won’t get to experience the epic love story between Maria and Tony. Disney and 20th Century’s “West Side Story,” director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical, has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. In some cases, like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In other countries, such as Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors. The move isn’t entirely surprising because Middle Eastern countries have strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, swearing, and other aspects that don’t comply...
NEOM Media Hub Chief Wayne Borg on Saudi Arabia’s Effort to Foster a Film and TV Industry From a Futuristic City (EXCLUSIVE)

As Saudi Arabia diversifies from an oil-based economy, the kingdom is pinning a significant portion of its hopes of becoming a major media industry hub on NEOM, a futuristic megacity in-the-making. It is where the $100 million seventh century actioner “Desert Warrior,” featuring an all-star international cast led by “Captain...
Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Closes Multi-Million-Dollar Funding Round

Saudi Arabian production and finance outfit Telfaz11 is planning to expand its ability to finance film and TV content after securing a multi-million-dollar funding round. Exact amounts were not disclosed. The money comes from a consortium of investors led by Saudi exhibition chain Muvi Cinemas. Also involved are the Al Husseini Family office and Mohammed Al Turki through Al Rawabi Holding, who is an entrepreneur and producer with credits including Arbitrage. Turki is also the chair of the Red Sea International Film Festival Committee, which is presently running its debut edition. The money will be used to power up Telfaz11’s development slate...
Red Sea International Film Festival Day 4: Curiosity, Construction Sites & Uber Chats

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival.  I’m more than halfway into my stay in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival and what is becoming more apparent with each day that passes is that what this first-time event lacks in experience and organization, it makes up for in ambition. The first few days in...
