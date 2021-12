The Bensalem Police are investigating the report of missing juvenile Alayjah Davis, who ran away from home again on Nov. 8. She is 13 years old, approximately 4’11” and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, shiny jacket and curly hair style. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO