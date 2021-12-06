ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Therapeutic Frontiers Expand for Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

By Shambavi Richard, MD
onclive.com
 3 days ago

Various immune strategies have been developed in multiple myeloma, including immune-enhancing drugs such as immunomodulatory drugs, checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and, more recently, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy and bispecific antibodies for T-cell redirection. Multiple myeloma is a clonal plasma cell neoplasm characterized by bone lesions, renal impairment, cytopenias,...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Multiple myeloma and kidney failure: Causes and treatment

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells called plasma cells. These cells help to fight infection. In MM, the abnormal plasma cells produce abnormal proteins that can bind to other proteins in the kidneys. This can result in kidney damage. Kidney failure is...
CANCER
biospace.com

Janssen and Amgen Combine for Regulatory Win in Multiple Myeloma

Janssen Pharmaceutical and Amgen are celebrating another regulatory win for Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj). Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in combination with Amgen’s Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
onclive.com

Dr. Chauncey on Isatuximab Combinations in Multiple Myeloma

Thomas R. Chauncey, MD, PhD, discusses the phase 3 ICARIA-MM trial (NCT02990338) and IKEMA (NCT03275285) trials with isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) combinations in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Thomas R. Chauncey, MD, PhD, associate professor, Department of Medical Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, associate member, Fred Hutchinson Cancer...
SEATTLE, WA
Nature.com

Development of a new clinical index to easily assess frailty of elderly patients with multiple myeloma in Asian population

The number of elderly people is rapidly growing, and the proportion of elderly patients with multiple myeloma (MM) continues to increase. This study aimed to develop a frailty assessment tool based on clinical data and to estimate its feasibility in elderly patients with MM. This study analyzed data from 728 elderly transplant-ineligible patients with newly diagnosed MM who were treated between January 2010 and October 2019. Our clinical frailty index included age (<"‰75, and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years), Charlson comorbidity index (CCI;"‰<"‰3 and"‰â‰¥"‰3), and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status score (ECOG score; 0, 1"“2, and"‰â‰¥"‰3). Patients were classified as fit, intermediate, or frail if they had a score of 0, 1, or"‰â‰¥"‰2, respectively. The overall survival rates differed significantly according to frailty (fit vs. intermediate: hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰2.41; 95% confidence interval [CI]"‰="‰1.43"“4.06; P"‰="‰0.001; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰4.61; 95% CI"‰="‰2.74"“7.77; P"‰<"‰0.001 and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.91, 95% CI"‰="‰1.49"“2.45, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The frail had significantly shorter EFS compared with the fit and intermediate group in our frailty index (fit vs. intermediate: HR"‰="‰1.34, 95% CI"‰="‰0.92"“1.96, P"‰="‰0.132; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰2.06, 95% CI"‰="‰1.40"“3.02, P"‰<"‰0.001; and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.22"“1.92, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The new clinical frailty index, which is based on age, CCI, and ECOG PS, can easily assess frailty in elderly patients with MM and can be helpful in predicting survival outcomes in real world clinical setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Multiple Myeloma#Cohort Study#Refractory#Bispecific#Car#Ectodomain
onclive.com

Dr. Lee on Treatment Considerations in Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

Sarah S. Lee, MD, discusses treatment considerations in smoldering multiple myeloma. Sarah S. Lee, MD, physician, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, assistant professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, assistant member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, discusses treatment considerations in smoldering multiple myeloma. Because...
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Places Partial Clinical Hold on KO-539 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory AML

The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the phase 1b KOMET-001 trial, which is examining KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the phase 1b KOMET-001 trial (NCT04067336), which is examining KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a statement from the drug’s developer Kura Oncology, Inc.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Subclone-specific microenvironmental impact and drug response in refractory multiple myeloma revealed by single"cell transcriptomics

Virtually all patients with multiple myeloma become unresponsive to treatment over time. Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) is accompanied by the clonal evolution of myeloma cells with heterogeneous genomic aberrations and profound changes of the bone marrow microenvironment (BME). However, the molecular mechanisms that drive drug resistance remain elusive. Here, we analyze the heterogeneous tumor cell population and its complex interaction network with the BME of 20 RRMM patients by single cell RNA-sequencing before/after treatment. Subclones with chromosome 1q-gain express a specific transcriptomic signature and frequently expand during treatment. Furthermore, RRMM cells shape an immune suppressive BME by upregulation of inflammatory cytokines and close interaction with the myeloid compartment. It is characterized by the accumulation of PD1+ Î³Î´ T-cells and tumor-associated macrophages as well as the depletion of hematopoietic progenitors. Thus, our study resolves transcriptional features of subclones in RRMM and mechanisms of microenvironmental reprogramming with implications for clinical decision-making.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
onclive.com

Liso-cel Significantly Prolongs EFS Over SOC in Second-Line Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

Lisocabtagene maraleucel significantly prolonged event-free survival and progression-free survival and improved complete responses when used in the second-line treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyzani; liso-cel) significantly prolonged event-free survival (EFS) and progression-free survival and improved complete responses (CRs) compared with standard of care...
HEALTH
onclive.com

Dr. Qin on Selecting Single-Agent Immunotherapy or Chemoimmunotherapy in NSCLC

Angel Qin, MD, discusses selecting between single-agent immunotherapy or combination chemoimmunotherapy in non–small cell lung cancer. Angel Qin, MD, clinical assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, medical oncologist, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses selecting between single-agent immunotherapy or combination chemoimmunotherapy in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The PD-L1 expression...
CANCER
Nature.com

Assessing the prognostic utility of smoldering multiple myeloma risk stratification scores applied serially post diagnosis

The Mayo-2018 smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) risk score is used routinely in the clinical setting but has only been validated at diagnosis. In SMM patients, the progression risk decreases over time. However, the utility of applying risk stratification models after diagnosis is unknown. We retrospectively studied 704 SMM patients and applied the Mayo 2018 and IMWG-2020 risk stratification models at annual landmark timepoints up to 5 years post diagnosis. The Mayo-2018 and IMWG-2020 models reliably stratified patients based on progression risk when applied post diagnosis. The respective 2-year progression risk in Mayo-2018 high risk patients versus IMWG-2020 intermediate-high risk patients was 51% versus 62% at the 1-year landmark and 47% versus 45% at the 4-year landmark. We showed that patients categorized at Mayo-2018 high-risk at follow-up had a similar risk of progression if the baseline risk assessment was low-intermediate versus high-risk (HR 1.04, 95% CI 0.46"“2.36, p"‰="‰0.931 at 5-year landmark). Patients migrating to a higher risk category during follow up had a higher progression risk compared to patients with stable/decreased risk categorization. Our findings support the use of these risk scores post-diagnosis and suggest that patients evolving to a high-risk category may benefit from early intervention therapeutic approaches.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Lisocabtagene Maraleucel Displays Durable Remissions in Relapsed/Refractory LBCL

Lisocabtagene maraleucel demonstrated durable responses and a favorable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi; liso-cel) demonstrated durable responses and a favorable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma, according to abstract findings from the phase 1 TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial (NCT02631044), which will be presented at the upcoming 2021 ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

The Evolving Role of Prognostic Markers for CLL in the Era of Novel Agents

Deborah M. Stephens, DO, discusses her approach to treating a patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, how CAR T-cell therapy may fit into the treatment paradigm, and the numerous trials that have shown promise in this space. Although the treatment armamentarium has expanded significantly for the treatment of patients with chronic...
CANCER
ajmc.com

The Impact of Evolving Treatment Options in Multiple Myeloma, Part 9

Bruce A. Feinberg, DO, Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA, Thomas Ollis, MS, RPh, Joseph Mikhael, MD. Multiple myeloma experts comment on clinician education of novel therapies in the pipeline for multiple myeloma and discuss optimal routes of administration for currently available drugs. Bruce A. Feinberg, DO: Tom, one of the...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Grivas on Enfortumab Vedotin in Second- and Third-Line Urothelial Carcinoma

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD, discusses the utility of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv in the second- and third-line setting for patients with urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD, physician, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, associate professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, clinical director, Genitourinary Cancers Program, UW Medicine, associate member, Clinical Research Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, discusses the utility of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) in the second- and third-line setting for patients with urothelial carcinoma.
SEATTLE, WA
oncnursingnews.com

Liso-Cel Plus Ibrutinib Increases Potency in Relapsed/Refractory CLL Treatment

Patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia experienced positive gene set enrichment after receiving ibrutinib in addition to lisocabtagene maraleucel. A translational analysis of the ongoing TRASNSCEND CLL 004 study (NCT03331198) revealed that patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) experienced positive enrichment of gene sets following receipt of concurrent ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi).
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Approves Rituximab/Chemo for Pediatric Cancer Indications

The FDA has approved rituximab plus chemotherapy for pediatric patients with previously untreated, advanced stage, CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, Burkitt-like lymphoma, or mature B-cell acute leukemia. The FDA has approved rituximab (Rituxan) plus chemotherapy for pediatric patients with previously untreated, advanced stage, CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Usmani and Participants Review Using Transplant and Combination Therapy in a Patient With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with worsening fatigue on exertion and pallor with an ECOG performance score of 2 and was diagnoses with stage II standard-risk multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Saad Zafar Usmani, MD, MBA, chief, Plasma Cell Disorders Program, director, Clinical Research in Hematologic Malignancies, Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health, discussed the case of a 51-year-old patients with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma with 6 peers.
CANCER
Medscape News

FDA Approves Time-Saving Combo for R/r Multiple Myeloma

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week approved daratumumab + hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) and carfilzomib (Kyprolis) plus dexamethasone (Kd) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have had one to three prior lines of therapy. Using the newly approved combination in this setting is a time-saver...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy