Foo Fighters release first clip for upcoming film “Studio 666”

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Foo Fighters have released the first clip to their upcoming comedy horror film Studio 666 prior to the start of their gig last night (December 2) in Las Vegas. The 40 second clip shows the band rocking out before heading into a creepy studio to record. The clip...

First Showing

A Foo Fighters Rock Band Horror Movie - 'Studio 666' Teaser Trailer

An early teaser trailer promo has debuted for a horror comedy rock band film titled Studio 666, made by filmmaker BJ McDonnell. The band Foo Fighters made their first feature film during the pandemic - about moving into a studio to record their album but encountering some death and haunting. Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock & roll history to record their new 10th album. "The trouble is, frontman Dave Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?" Dave Grohl is credited for the story, and it was shot at Grohl's own Studio 606. Starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, & Rami Jaffee, plus Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin. Uh this looks like it's going to be amazing? So far, so good. Wait - is that the Necronomicon book!? It's back.
Z94

Have Fear! The Trailer for Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666′ Is Here!

The sneak peek for the Foo Fighters horror/comedy movie STUDIO 666 is out now. Watch it below, and there's even a link buy tickets for the Feb. 25, 2022 premiere (if your local theaters have scheduled it.) Anticipation among fans is high. Frontman Dave Grohl is all in. "“After decades...
wtnzfox43.com

Foo Fighters Tickets Los Angeles 2022!

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/foo-fighters-tickets-los-angeles/. Shop Foo Fighters Tickets Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium 2022!. Foo Fighters is coming to Los Angeles! Foo Fighters will be at Banc of California Stadium during their “Live North American Tour 2022”. Don’t miss your chance to see Foo Fighters performing “My Hero,” “These...
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Studio 666’ – Horror Movie Starring the Foo Fighters Slays With a First-Look Teaser Trailer! [Video]

We recently told you that the Foo Fighters, the incredibly popular rock band fronted by Dave Grohl, are starring in a brand new horror-comedy titled Studio 666, directed by Hatchet III filmmaker BJ McDonnell and filmed in secret during the pandemic. Open Road Films has acquired the film, and they’ll be releasing the mayhem into theaters on February 25, 2022.
thewoodyshow.com

Foo Fighters Share How They Were Possessed By Demons In 'Studio 666'

While Foo Fighters' last album, Medicine At Midnight, was released last February, the band is getting ready to share a comedy-horror that sees them recording the album in a haunted mansion. Studio 666 is set to be released on February 25, just a little over a year since Medicine At Midnight first landed.
imdb.com

That Foo Fighters Horror Movie Studio 666 Is Definitely Real, And Here's A Sneak Peek

If you thought Dave Grohl made a great "Beelzeboss" in "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny," just wait till you see his eyes go black in "Studio 666." The Foo Fighters frontman, his bandmates, and a few other familiar faces are coming your way early next year with their own horror-comedy, which sees the rockers encounter some "hilarious gore" after they move into a haunted house to record their tenth album, "Medicine at Midnight."
JamBase

Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour 2022

Foo Fighters laid out plans for their North American Tour 2022. The run includes concerts at stadiums and amphitheaters in May, July and August. Dave Grohl and company kick off the tour at The Pavilion At Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on May 14. It’s then off to North Carolina for shows in Raleigh on May 20 and Charlotte on May 24.
Bangor Daily News

Foo Fighters will play on the Bangor waterfront next year

Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Foo Fighters will play next summer at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, the company that produces concerts at the waterfront venue said Tuesday. The Foo Fighters announced their highly anticipated 2022 summer tour on Tuesday, which includes a stop at...
JamBase

Foo Fighters Announce Minneapolis Concert

Foo Fighters will bring their Summer Tour 2022 to Minneapolis after all. The band will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 3. Foo Fighters originally scheduled a show on the same date at the University of Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium but quickly backed out after the venue would not comply with the group’s COVID-19 protocols.
NewsTimes

Foo Fighters Plot 2022 Stadium Tour

UPDATE (11/30): Hours after announcing their 2022 tour dates, the Foo Fighters have axed one date in Minneapolis due to a dispute with the venue over its Covid-19 vaccine requirements. The show was set to take place Aug. 3 at the Huntington Bank Stadium, which is home to the University of Minnesota football team. In a statement posted on Twitter, Foo Fighters said, “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health of everyone working and attending the show.”
POLLSTAR

Foo Fighters Reveal 2022 Summer Tour

Medios y Media / Getty Images'22 FoosDave Grohl performs with Foo Fighters at Festival P'al Norte in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 12, 2021. One of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's newest inductees will continue its legendary live career in 2022. Foo Fighters announced a summer 2022 North American...
