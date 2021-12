Charlotte, N.C. — A student was found with a gun at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville Thursday morning, WCNC reports. Administrators said there were no threats made against the school and all students and staff were safe. This is the nineteenth gun discovered on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School campus this school year — one found just last week. Another gun was found on a student at Harding University High School after a fight on Nov. 30, WCNC reports.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO