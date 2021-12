While Samsung is projecting positive numbers for the sales of its foldable phones, it has had a rather rough year when you consider the rest of its mobile lineup. The Galaxy S20 series didn’t rise up to expectations, and the absence of a Galaxy Note this year was strongly felt and heavily discussed. Even the Galaxy S21 FE, which should have launched last October, is becoming a sort of albatross around Samsung’s next. It will still arrive next month against all odds, but the odds of its success look slimmer than ever.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO