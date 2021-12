Toyota has been slow to jump on the electric-vehicle bandwagon but is now planning multiple models powered by batteries, including some to be built at its U.S. plants. To ensure adequate local supply of batteries for these upcoming EVs as well as plug-in hybrids, Toyota in October announced plans to invest $3.4 billion in battery production in the U.S. through 2030. The investment is part of a wider global investment in battery development and production totaling $13.5 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO