The Duke of Sussex has backed efforts to scrap visa fees for foreign-born UK veterans who want to remain in the country, MPs have heard.Harry believes it would be “morally right” to make the change for those who have served in the British military, according to former defence minister Johnny Mercer The Conservative MP said he spoke to the duke on the eve of his proposal being debated in the House of Commons as part of the Nationality and Borders Bill.A spokesperson for Harry confirmed the sentiment shared by Mr Mercer was accurate and the pair were speaking veteran to...

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO