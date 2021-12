MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Calls for help revealed a panic at Sequoyah High School after reports that two school resource officers and a nurse were exposed to fentanyl. The first call came in at around 12:07 p.m., according to records. Callers said that the SROs were responsive, but said they were having some mild symptoms including feeling flushed, dizzy and light-headed. The caller also said that the officer was feeling nauseous and shaking.

