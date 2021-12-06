ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin Spice Bites Recipe

By Catherine Brookes
 6 days ago
If you are looking for a spin on energy balls and want them to taste more fall-themed, then this recipe is perfect for...

triathlete.com

Pumpkin Apple Oatmeal Cakes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. This is one of the recipes from our guide to meal planning to help you manage your meals efficiently and deliciously. Be sure to...
RECIPES
elissagoodman.com

Pumpkin Crisp

I know we’re approaching the end of fall, but I still can’t get enough pumpkin! And this Pumpkin Crisp is satisfying all of my cravings. Think apple crisp but with savory pumpkin flavor and pecan notes. This recipe is free from refined sugar and instead calls for coconut sugar! My only caution for you with this dish is that you’ll be craving it for weeks to come.
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Paleo Strawberry Pumpkin Almond Crumble Muffins Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Freshly Baked Pumpkin Almond Butter & Hemp Flour Muffins with Fresh Strawberries, Warm Spices, Brown Coconut Sugar & a Crunchy Streusel Topping. DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/OVO-PESCATARIAN/PALEO/VEGETARIAN. Total: 35 minutes. Prep: 10 minutes. Makes: 12 muffins.
RECIPES
WALA-TV FOX10

Martha Bakes: Pumpkin

Loved by Americans since colonial times, pumpkin is just as popular today as it was back then. Discover how Martha incorporates it into four remarkable recipes. A delectable pumpkin pecan pie that's perfect for entertaining, a velvety smooth cheesecake swirled with pumpkin, and the best pumpkin bread you've ever tasted, along with a show-stopping deep dish pumpkin pie that's billowing with meringue.
RECIPES
royalexaminer.com

Roasted pumpkin hummus

If you love hummus, this creamy combination of chickpeas and roasted pumpkin is sure to become a seasonal favorite. Start to finish: 50 minutes (10 minutes active) • 1 small pumpkin (about 18 ounces), peeled, seeded, and diced. • 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided. • 1 teaspoon ground coriander. •...
RECIPES
kotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - Pumpkin Fritters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On National Fritters Day, we celebrate Fall by making a simple fritter that would be just delicious as a breakfast treat or accompaniment. First, what is a fritter? Well, it’s a small cake of batter this is fried in deep fat or sautéed. For this...
RAPID CITY, SD
greatbritishchefs.com

Stollen bites

Stollen is one of our favourite indulgences at Christmas, but a whole loaf can be a bit much unless there's a crowd. These little bite-sized versions are a great alternative, made slightly lighter with the addition of quark cheese and boast all the warming, comforting spice of the original. Anja...
RECIPES
Temple Daily Telegram

Recipe: Try this no-bake pumpkin cheesecake for an easy dessert

Oh, my gourd! This no-bake pumpkin cheesecake is a great go-to for an easy pumpkin dessert. Note: This recipe makes eight serving slices. 1 ounce cheesecake instant pudding mix fat free, sugar free. 3/4 cup pumpkin puree. 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice blend. 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 1 teaspoon vanilla...
RECIPES
Loyola Phoenix

5 Holiday Recipes to Spice Up Your Dorm

Sometimes it’s hard to wait until Christmas break rolls around to get a taste of our favorite holiday treats. Restaurants and cafés have started to roll out their holiday items, but let’s be real — there’s something about eating food you make yourself that makes it taste ten times better. As an added bonus, you can make as much as you want.
RECIPES
The Repository

Gary Brown: Signs of the season say 'pumpkin spice'

This is my annual semi-special autumn/holiday column, so these words are going to sound a lot like pumpkin spice. I sense that everything smells or tastes or looks like pumpkin spice this time of year. Candles. Coffee. Cookies. Cupcakes. All those "C" things, plus plenty of stuff that begins with the rest of the letters in the alphabet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Spiced sausage meatballs with plums and pickled onion recipe

I’d either serve this sweet and savoury dish with buttery rice or warm couscous, or you could blitz the plums to make a little sauce and pile that, along with the meatballs and pickles, into flatbreads. Timings. Prep time: 15 minutes + 30 minutes’ refrigeration. Cooking time: 30 minutes. Serves.
RECIPES
tasty.co

Thai-Inspired Pumpkin Soup

Heat oil in a pot, add lemongrass and ginger cooking until fragrant. Add onions and garlic, stir, cook till translucent. Then, add chopped bell pepper and saute well. Reduce to low heat and add red Thai curry paste and stir quickly to coat all ingredients. Cook for another 2 minutes.
RECIPES
rachaelraymag.com

Pumpkin Carbonara

I use both diced leftover cubes and puree for this dish. I also use the toasted seeds from the pumpkin (or sub a little chopped hazelnut). Again, if you don't have leftovers, canned pumpkin (not the pie filling!) or defrosted butternut puree and precut cubes work just as well. This...
RECIPES
rachaelray.com

Pumpkin Popper Mac

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Pumpkin Popper Mac. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Moroccan Spiced Hemp Heart & Chickpea “Meatballs” Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Pan Seared Vegan “Meatballs” with Garbanzo Beans, Brown Rice, Toasted Walnuts and Warm Spices served with a Garlic & Dill Infused Almond Milk Based Greek Yogurt Sauce. DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/PLANT-BASED/PESCATARIAN/VEGETARIAN/VEGAN. Total: 45 minutes. Prep:...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAP

Pumpkin Turnovers by Annabell Gibson

Submitted by Annabell Gibson of Williamstown, W. Va. Annabell submitted her holiday favorite “Pumpkin Turnovers” that she enjoys making. She said that it’s worth noting that the dough is handmade, and she hopes to eventually make this a family recipe. Total Time: 1 hour. Servings: 18 people. Ingredients:. Flour. Eggs.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
rachaelray.com

Pumpkin Parm Fries

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Pumpkin Parm Fries. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
RECIPES
Fox News

'Large, tender, and buttery' Alaska scallops with pumpkin Alfredo: Try the recipe

Something about eating at home just feels special. It’s almost like you’re having a night out on the town, but, you know, at home in comfy clothes. Here, in this pumpkin Alfredo with seared Alaska scallops, you’ll truly feel like you’re indulging in a restaurant-worthy meal. "Alaska scallops are large, tender and buttery. Combining their melt-in-your-mouth texture with seasonal ingredients like pumpkin and sage takes this classic dish to the next level, giving you an elevated fall dish in just a few simple steps,"
ALASKA STATE
EatThis

We Tasted 9 Store-Bought Eggnogs & This Is the Best

Eggnog is synonymous with holiday celebrations but it is a polarizing beverage, i.e. you either love it or you hate it. A traditional recipe for eggnog can be terrifying from a food safety and health perspective, requiring a half dozen raw eggs and lots of cream and sugar. But for those that love it, a cold December evening just isn't the same without a cup of creamy eggnog, spiked or not.
FOOD & DRINKS
