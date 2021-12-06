ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

When You Eat Too Much Bread, This Is What Happens

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bread has been a staple food in many countries around the world for thousands of years, but eating too much of it can take a toll on your...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Bread#Health And Fitness#Refined Sugar#Sandwich Bread
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Diabetes can make mealtimes feel overwhelming and confusing. Between choosing foods that don't spike your blood sugar and making sure you're keeping track of that carb count, it's no wonder breakfast can be a hard meal to cook for—especially given that so many popular breakfast foods are loaded with added sugars. So what's a diabetic to do?
NUTRITION
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You're Pre-Diabetic, Says Dietitian

Upwards of 30% of Americans are considered pre-diabetic, and most of them don't even know it. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar is elevated, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Blood sugars can hang out in the prediabetes range for years before being detected. You can assess your risk through the American Diabetes Association Risk Test.
FITNESS
marksdailyapple.com

Ask a Health Coach: Why You’re Confused About What (and When) to Eat

“I’ve been hearing a lot about carbs now being good for you, especially if you have adrenal issues. I thought carbs were supposed to be bad. What’s the straight answer?”. There’s nothing I love more than to rehash the old “good foods/bad foods” debate that diet culture continually smothers us...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
POPSUGAR

Here's What and When to Eat After a Workout, Even If You're Not Hungry

I did intermittent fasting (IF) for a little over a year, and one question I often had was whether it was OK not to eat after a workout. Would I sabotage my goals of building muscle and losing weight if I skipped my post-workout snack? I usually worked out in the morning, as early as 5:30 a.m., but my eating window didn't start until noon. It's one thing to wait an hour for a post-workout snack, but six seemed like a stretch.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Foods to Eat When You're Stressed

Your day is chugging along just fine — and then you receive ​that​ email. Or maybe you're in a particularly busy season of life and your daily stress levels are higher than normal. One way you may choose to soothe your stress: with a snack. Or maybe takeout. Let's be...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Here Are 4 Reasons You Need to Eat Avocado Now

From guacamole to salad dressing to ice cream, avocados are used widely because of their flavor and creamy texture. Avocados are one of nature’s most perfect foods, and they belong in every healthy diet. Another great thing about avocados is that they can be eaten at any time of the day. They pair well with other foods, or can be enjoyed on their own for a quick and satisfying snack. In this article, you’ll learn seven ways that avocados can benefit your health.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The Best Foods for Women to Slow Aging After 50, Say Dietitians

Attention, ladies! Did you know that your diet can actually affect the state of your health as you age? Especially after the age of 50? According to multiple health experts, poor nutrition can actually be directly correlated to other serious health issues as you age. Not only are your bones and muscles affected, but also your menopause symptoms as well.
FITNESS
shefinds

8 Lean Proteins Experts Say You Should Eat To Burn Fat More Quickly

With the rise in popularity of high-protein, low-carb diets has come a focus on eating meat and non-meat sources of protein as much as possible. But an emphasis on protein, protein, protein can lead individuals to lose sight of fat content, which is so important as well. Finding lean, or low-fat, sources of protein to eat daily can help support fat burning, as well as overall weight loss and health, leading nutrition experts told us.
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism!

Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
WEIGHT LOSS
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy