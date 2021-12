Though it’s only half the size of a soccer field, Migingo Island is home to some 500 people, making it one of the most densely populated places on Earth. The African continent is vast and diverse, with over 11 million square miles of luscious jungles, thriving cities, and arid deserts. As the oldest inhabited continent on Earth, there’s no shortage of rich histories to be found. For the tiny tin shack atoll of Migingo Island, that history is one of territorial strife.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO