Pakistan city beach brims with breeding sea turtles

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season, experts at the New England Aquarium said Monday. The aquarium has so far cared for almost 120 of the animals at its Quincy turtle hospital, the vast majority of which have been endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles. But scientists have also treated eight green turtles and two loggerheads.

QUINCY, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO