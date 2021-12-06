ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pakistan city beach brims with breeding sea turtles

Missoulian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to movement restrictions brought about by the global health crisis, beaches...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

New England Aquarium treating increased numbers of stranded sea turtles

QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Aquarium is reporting an increase in the number of hypothermic turtles rescued from Cape Cod beaches. In a news release sent to 22News, the Aquarium says Rescue and Animal Health staff at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital have treated 119 sea turtles this fall: 109 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles, eight green turtles, and two loggerheads. Some of the conditions are life-threatening, including pneumonia and dehydration.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Heart-stopping moment massive shark chases surfers in Puerto Rico

This is the dramatic moment two surfers were chased by a huge shark as they frantically tried to race back to shore. Heart-stopping footage shows the beast’s dorsal fin poking out of the water in Puerto Rico as choppy waves crash around it – just feet away from the pair.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Beaches#Pakistan#Breeding Season#Health Crisis
earth.com

Feral cats are a "catastrophic threat" to Australia’s wildlife

Feral cats threaten the survival of over 100 native species in Australia and have caused the extinction of a large number of small to medium-sized mammal species and ground-dwelling birds. However, new technology developed by the University of South Australia (UniSA) may provide a targeted method for controlling invasive feral cats.
ANIMALS
wpde.com

2021 S.C. sea turtle nest count will exceed 2020 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — State data shows more loggerhead turtle nests were counted on South Carolina beaches this year than in 2020. Officials counted more than 5,600 sea turtle nests this year, with data still being tallied. The final 2020 count was 5,560. A record of nearly 8,800 nests were...
ANIMALS
crossroadstoday.com

Cape Cod sea turtle strandings increase after slow start

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season, experts at the New England Aquarium said Monday. The aquarium has so far cared for almost 120 of the animals at its Quincy turtle hospital, the vast majority of which have been endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles. But scientists have also treated eight green turtles and two loggerheads.
QUINCY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
veronews.com

Costa d’Este earns a yay for ‘Sea Turtle Friendly’ efforts

Costa d’Este Beach Resort and Spa was recognized by Coastal Connections with the presentation of an inaugural Sea Turtle Friendly Certified Award for its efforts to aid in the recovery of sea turtles, which are listed under the endangered species act. “Ultimately, our mission is to protect coastal habitats for...
PETS
Lake Geneva Regional News

Sea turtles line beaches in Nicaragua

Environmentalists say the area, which is located on Nicaragua’s Pacific coast, has a tropical climate that’s ideal for the sea turtles’ reproduction.
ANIMALS
gbsan.com

WILDCOAST Sea Turtle Conservation

By Serge Dedina, Ph.D., co-founder and Executive Director of WILDCOAST. Walking along a sandy path on a moonless night in Oaxaca, Mexico, the Milky Way reveals itself in all its humbling glory. In the distance, dark mounds come into focus, along Playa Escobilla, a nine-mile expanse that trims the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean.
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
BBC

Tally the turtle on road to recovery - Anglesey Sea Zoo

A rare turtle who was found stranded more than 4,000 miles from home is expected to make a full recovery, the team caring for him has said. Named Tally, the Kemp's Ridley sea turtle - believed to be from the Gulf of Mexico - was found by a member of the public on Talacre Beach near Rhyl on Sunday morning after Storm Arwen.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hundreds of seal pups killed by storm at nature preserve

A devastating blow has killed off hundreds of seal babies at a Scottish nature reserve. Winter Storm Arwen — which battered the United Kingdom and Scotland with strong gusts of over 75mph last week — took the lives of over an estimated 800 seal pups at the National Trust for Scotland St Abb’s Head reserve.
ANIMALS
Eyewitness News

Mystic Aquarium treating critically endangered sea turtles

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Six sea turtles are recovering after landing on the shores of Massachusetts beaches recently. Officials with Mystic Aquarium say that all six are Kemp's ridley turtles and are considered critically endangered. In fact, they are the world's most endangered sea turtle. The turtles were found cold-stunned...
ANIMALS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Sea turtle-friendly lights installed in Nags Head

Dominion Energy, together with the Town of Nags Head, Network for Endangered Sea Turtles, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and the Smart Outdoor Lighting Alliance, installed the first amber LED lights at the Gulfstream Public Beach Access on November 18 to provide additional protection to sea turtle nesting areas. Upon...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Shropshire Star

Injured sea turtle finds new home 5,000 miles away in Scotland

April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was found with a plastic bag around her neck in the Maldives. A sea turtle has a new home in Scotland after being found injured and entangled in a plastic bag in the Maldives. April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was in care at...
ANIMALS
AFP

Thailand plots sustainable comeback for DiCaprio beach

While travel stopped and the world locked down, in the dazzling blue waters of Thailand's idyllic Phi Phi islands, a gentle renaissance was under way. The government has said it wants to move on from Thailand's history of hedonistic mass tourism, with Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn saying the focus would be on "high-end travellers, rather than a large number of visitors".
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy