Pakistan city beach brims with breeding sea turtles

(CNN) — A rare sea turtle and dozens of seal pups have been washed onto the UK's beaches after the country was hit by Storm Arwen last week that brought strong winds and the deaths of three people. The severe weather, with winds reaching speeds of over 90 mph (144...
They’re cute, fuzzy, and also quite rare. The Santa Barbara Zoo’s newest residents are four Asian small-clawed otter pups. The pups were born at the zoo earlier this month as part of a cooperative breeding program among zoos intended to increase the species population. The otters are found in parts...
QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Aquarium is reporting an increase in the number of hypothermic turtles rescued from Cape Cod beaches. In a news release sent to 22News, the Aquarium says Rescue and Animal Health staff at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital have treated 119 sea turtles this fall: 109 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles, eight green turtles, and two loggerheads. Some of the conditions are life-threatening, including pneumonia and dehydration.
This is the dramatic moment two surfers were chased by a huge shark as they frantically tried to race back to shore. Heart-stopping footage shows the beast’s dorsal fin poking out of the water in Puerto Rico as choppy waves crash around it – just feet away from the pair.
Feral cats threaten the survival of over 100 native species in Australia and have caused the extinction of a large number of small to medium-sized mammal species and ground-dwelling birds. However, new technology developed by the University of South Australia (UniSA) may provide a targeted method for controlling invasive feral cats.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — State data shows more loggerhead turtle nests were counted on South Carolina beaches this year than in 2020. Officials counted more than 5,600 sea turtle nests this year, with data still being tallied. The final 2020 count was 5,560. A record of nearly 8,800 nests were...
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season, experts at the New England Aquarium said Monday. The aquarium has so far cared for almost 120 of the animals at its Quincy turtle hospital, the vast majority of which have been endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles. But scientists have also treated eight green turtles and two loggerheads.
Costa d’Este Beach Resort and Spa was recognized by Coastal Connections with the presentation of an inaugural Sea Turtle Friendly Certified Award for its efforts to aid in the recovery of sea turtles, which are listed under the endangered species act. “Ultimately, our mission is to protect coastal habitats for...
The largest funnel-web spider ever seen by the staff at Australian Reptile Park was recently handed in by an anonymous donor. The spider can be milked to extract the venom needed to create an antidote for bites. At 3 inches, it is almost twice the size of the average funnel-web...
By Serge Dedina, Ph.D., co-founder and Executive Director of WILDCOAST. Walking along a sandy path on a moonless night in Oaxaca, Mexico, the Milky Way reveals itself in all its humbling glory. In the distance, dark mounds come into focus, along Playa Escobilla, a nine-mile expanse that trims the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean.
Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
A rare turtle who was found stranded more than 4,000 miles from home is expected to make a full recovery, the team caring for him has said. Named Tally, the Kemp's Ridley sea turtle - believed to be from the Gulf of Mexico - was found by a member of the public on Talacre Beach near Rhyl on Sunday morning after Storm Arwen.
A devastating blow has killed off hundreds of seal babies at a Scottish nature reserve. Winter Storm Arwen — which battered the United Kingdom and Scotland with strong gusts of over 75mph last week — took the lives of over an estimated 800 seal pups at the National Trust for Scotland St Abb’s Head reserve.
MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Six sea turtles are recovering after landing on the shores of Massachusetts beaches recently. Officials with Mystic Aquarium say that all six are Kemp's ridley turtles and are considered critically endangered. In fact, they are the world's most endangered sea turtle. The turtles were found cold-stunned...
Dominion Energy, together with the Town of Nags Head, Network for Endangered Sea Turtles, the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and the Smart Outdoor Lighting Alliance, installed the first amber LED lights at the Gulfstream Public Beach Access on November 18 to provide additional protection to sea turtle nesting areas. Upon...
April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was found with a plastic bag around her neck in the Maldives. A sea turtle has a new home in Scotland after being found injured and entangled in a plastic bag in the Maldives. April, an olive ridley sea turtle, was in care at...
While travel stopped and the world locked down, in the dazzling blue waters of Thailand's idyllic Phi Phi islands, a gentle renaissance was under way. The government has said it wants to move on from Thailand's history of hedonistic mass tourism, with Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn saying the focus would be on "high-end travellers, rather than a large number of visitors".
