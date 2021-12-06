ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Threat Continues South of I-59; Much Cooler & Stable Air Moving In Behind the Storms

By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 10:15 am this morning, the main line of stronger thunderstorms has now pushed south and east of the I-59 corridor, which will now give an all-clear from the severe weather threat for locations north and west of I-59. However, the severe threat continues along and ahead of the line...

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory Issued As Heavy Rain Pushes Through Tri-State Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An approaching cold front will likely bring rain, scattered thunderstorms and possibly some strong winds over the course of the next few hours, before clearing the region heading into the early morning hours of Sunday. There is a wind advisory for the entire region until 1 a.m. Sunday. The concern will be the highest from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs, the worst of the thunderstorms will come between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. During this time, there will likely be brief periods of heavy rain and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
CBS Boston

40+ MPH Winds Expected Across Southern New England Through Early Sunday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — A true battle of the seasons played out on Saturday. The slow approach of a warm front meant cold air trapped close to the ground and had a hard time being dislodged by the warm air from that front. This cold air allowed for slick spots early Saturday north and west of Boston, with a brief period of light freezing rain and drizzle. Spring-like warmth replaced that chill from hilltop to seashore once the warm front made its way beyond the MA/NH border. It took all day to happen! The caliber of mild air that moved in was potent enough...
BOSTON, MA
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Xtreme: More Above Normal Temps This Week for Alabama

It is with deep sadness that we continue to follow the rescue and recovery out Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and especially hard hit Kentucky, where a historic tornado outbreak struck Friday evening into early Saturday. A long-lived supercell streaked 240 miles from northeastern Arkansas all the way to North Central Kentucky. National Weather Service survey teams from multiple offices are feverishly investigating the tracks across their areas of responsibility. Will they find a new record track length, breaking the long-time record held by the Tri-State Tornado of 1925 (219 miles)? Or was it a family of tornadoes from the same storm? It doesn’t matter. The suffering and heartbreak is not something Alabamians are unfamiliar with, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all our friends and neighbors in the affected areas.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Speed#Extreme Weather#Cape
WJCL

Scattered showers tonight. Much cooler for Sunday with sunshine

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Cold front will move through the area early Sunday morning much cooler weather and lower humidity for the afternoon. Clouds will move off the coast by noon and there will be lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures are going to be near the seasonal average of 64-degrees.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS LA

Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. Clouds will thicken by Monday with some spots of light rain. But the most active part of the storm will arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday. The main rain band will move near the Santa Barbara-Ventura County border by dawn. By early afternoon Tuesday, periods of heavy rain will move into Ventura and LA counties. The storm will continue to trek south into Orange County and the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals are anticipated to be between 1-3″ for the coast/valleys, 3-5″ across foothills/mountains and 0.25-1″ for the deserts. Snowfall is expected to start at 7,000-feet for much of the storm (a foot or more is possible). But once the cold front passes, snow levels will fall later Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — A cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the country last week will continue to move south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend and early this week. The front itself will weaken as it moves south but as high pressure builds in behind it, a gusty breeze will develop here in South Florida. Sunday will again see temperatures in the middle 80s before a slightly cooler air moves inland with the ocean breeze. Warm sunshine will make way for a comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the upper 70s. Aside from a stray shower mainly in the Keys, another dry day is expected here along the east coast. Monday the breeze increases which will likely lead to an elevated rip current risk and boating hazards. The stronger ocean breeze will drop high temperatures a few degrees but keep it mild overnight. Increased moisture will lead to more numerous showers passing through the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

3 cold fronts push through nation but leave Florida unaffected

ORLANDO, Fla. - While the rest of the nation cools down as we head into the holidays, a big ridge of subtropical high pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico will drift toward Florida, arriving next weekend and keeping our weather warm. Being late-fall, three cold fronts will try to...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Severe weather 'new normal,' US emergency chief warns after tornadoes

More powerful, destructive, and deadlier storms will be the "new normal" as the effects of climate change take root, the top US emergency management official said Sunday after massive tornadoes ravaged six states. "This is going to be our new normal," Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN's "State of the Union" as she did a round of national Sunday morning talk shows before she headed to Kentucky to assess the damage and help coordinate the federal response.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Noon Update: A Very Dry Airmass Over Much of Alabama

A cool, dry airmass covers much of the eastern United States at the noon hour on this late fall Sunday. The cold front lies along the Gulf and Southeast Coasts of the United States. It extends from near Houma LA to Appalachicola FL to Brunswick GA. Behind the front, dewpoints...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy