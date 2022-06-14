Why Is BTS Taking a ‘Hiatus’? Inside the K-Pop Band’s Solo Careers After Shocking Announcement

Goodbye … for now. BTS , also known as the Bangtan Boys, announced on Tuesday, June 14, that they are going on "hiatus" following a whirlwind few years skyrocketing to fame. Keep reading to see why they’ve decided to take a break!

Why Is BTS Breaking Up?

The seven-member group, which consists of Jungkook , V , Park Ji-min , Jin , SUGA , RM and J-Hope , revealed they are hoping to pursue solo careers.

"We’re going on a hiatus now,” SUGA explained during the BTS FIESTA live stream on June 14. The shocking news came days after the group released their Proof album on June 10.

“We have to accept that we’ve changed,” RM said. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

Has BTS Gone on Hiatus Before?

BTS previously took time off twice during the duration of their career. The guys announced an "extended period of rest" in December 2021, which started after they finished their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage tour and their 2021 Jingle Ball Tour performance.

Their statement at the time asked for fans to “show consideration” during the group’s time off while they “enjoy [their] ordinary and free everyday lives,” adding, “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

Prior to that, i n 2019, the group took two months off to “recharge” their “creative energy” and get “re-inspired,” according to a statement posted by BTS’ label via Twitter read.

How Long Has BTS Been Together?

The South Korean boy band was formed in 2010 and first debuted back in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. However, there seemed to be something happening beneath the surface after their 2021 hiatus.

After the announcement, the members of BTS all launched their own official Instagram accounts, so their army could stay up-to-date with what was going on with the boys’ lives during their downtime.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS, and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from fans,” noted the statement.

Fans couldn’t help but speculate what the “new chapter” meant for the band at the time. Some commenters hoped the group would be able to focus on their personal lives, while others couldn't wait to see what this means for their music.

It looks like the BTS army has a lot to look forward to!