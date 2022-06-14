ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Why Is BTS Taking a ‘Hiatus’? Inside the K-Pop Band’s Solo Careers After Shocking Announcement

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Goodbye … for now. BTS , also known as the Bangtan Boys, announced on Tuesday, June 14, that they are going on "hiatus" following a whirlwind few years skyrocketing to fame. Keep reading to see why they’ve decided to take a break!

~Dynamite~ Talent! K-Pop Sensation BTS Has a Massive Net Worth

Why Is BTS Breaking Up?

The seven-member group, which consists of Jungkook , V , Park Ji-min , Jin , SUGA , RM and J-Hope , revealed they are hoping to pursue solo careers.

"We’re going on a hiatus now,” SUGA explained during the BTS FIESTA live stream on June 14. The shocking news came days after the group released their Proof album on June 10.

“We have to accept that we’ve changed,” RM said. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

Has BTS Gone on Hiatus Before?

BTS previously took time off twice during the duration of their career. The guys announced an "extended period of rest" in December 2021, which started after they finished their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage tour and their 2021 Jingle Ball Tour performance.

Their statement at the time asked for fans to “show consideration” during the group’s time off while they “enjoy [their] ordinary and free everyday lives,” adding, “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

Prior to that, i n 2019, the group took two months off to “recharge” their “creative energy” and get “re-inspired,” according to a statement posted by BTS’ label via Twitter read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggsj7_0dFLu2NB00

How Long Has BTS Been Together?

The South Korean boy band was formed in 2010 and first debuted back in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. However, there seemed to be something happening beneath the surface after their 2021 hiatus.

After the announcement, the members of BTS all launched their own official Instagram accounts, so their army could stay up-to-date with what was going on with the boys’ lives during their downtime.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS, and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from fans,” noted the statement.

Rihanna’s Staggering Net Worth Proves She Definitely Knows How to ~Work~

Fans couldn’t help but speculate what the “new chapter” meant for the band at the time. Some commenters hoped the group would be able to focus on their personal lives, while others couldn't wait to see what this means for their music.

It looks like the BTS army has a lot to look forward to!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

BTS Fans Are Inconsolable After Group Announces ‘Hiatus’

Do you hear that? It’s the collective wail of millions of fangirls around the world processing the news that the wildly popular Korean boyband BTS is taking a hiatus to pursue solo projects. The K-pop sensation announced their indefinite break on Tuesday during the FESTA dinner video celebrating their...
WORLD
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

BTS split! K-Pop superstars break down in tears as they reveal they are going on a 'temporary hiatus' to pursue solo careers but promise to 'return someday'

The massively successful K-Pop boy band BTS is going their separate ways for now. The popular South Korean band shared that they are on 'temporary hiatus' to purse solo careers, but they promised to 'return someday.'. They announced the news during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrates the band's nine...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Park Ji Min
Person
Rihanna
MTV

BTS's Jungkook Debuts Heartfelt New Single 'My You'

Summer is very much in the air, and on Monday (June 13), BTS’s Jungkook celebrated by dropping a brand new solo single and a heartfelt tribute for the ARMY titled “My You.”. The song, which has both Korean and English lyrics, was released alongside the ongoing 2022 BTS...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#The Band#Hiatus#J Hope#Proof#Bts Permission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
E! News

RHOA: Here's What Happened After Shereé Whitfield Was Stood Up by Boyfriend Tyrone

Watch: RHOA Stood Up, Jersey Shore Side Pieces & 90 Day's Gym Jealousy. Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend wasn't just tardy for the party—he didn't show up at all. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star traveled two hours to meet Tyrone, her beau of several years, on the Bravo series' June 5 episode; however, he not only stood her up but also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. To add insult to injury, Shereé only made the trip after Tyrone told her he could no longer meet her in New York like they originally planned.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy