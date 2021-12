Nothing says the holidays quite as much as gingerbread cookies, peppermint bark, and basically any sweet treat decorated with red and green M&Ms. And though baking is a great way to get into the holiday spirit, sometimes making a big batch of goodies can be a bit time-consuming. Remember that episode of Friends where Monica tries to make homemade Christmas candy for her entire apartment building? Well, if you're short on time (or have as many neighbors as Monica), a no-bake recipe can certainly save you a lot of effort. These reindeer chocolate Rice Krispies bars, originally shared on TikTok by @graces_xmas, are just the treat for anyone who wants to spread the joy of the holiday season without having to spend all day in the kitchen.

