The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing runaway 17-year-old boy.

Alex Lerda, 17, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29th in the 3000 block of Loon Court. Lerda is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Lerda is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 inches tall weighing 165 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Lerda was last seen on a bicycle wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.