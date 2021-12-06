ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Parties With Kylie Jenner’s Friends in Aspen

By Life & Style Staff
 6 days ago
Jean-Marc HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Small world. Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima was spotted partying with a few of Kylie Jenner‘s friends in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday, December 5.

The male model, 28, who dated the Poosh.com founder, 42, on and off from 2016 to 2019, popped up in a TikTok on Carter Gregory‘s page featuring Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel. Although Victoria, 29, no longer works for the makeup mogul, 24, they’re still close. Kylie and Carter, 28, are also friends!

In fact, Victoria, Kylie and Carter all dressed up as Power Rangers together for Halloween in 2020, along with Anastasia Karanikolaou and Sofia Villarroel.

Considering the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with partner Travis Scott, it’s not surprising she wasn’t on the trip. However, fans were definitely confused to see Younes there.

“This is so random,” one user commented. “Interesting group,” added another. “Is that … Younes?” a third person inquired.

Younes’ outing comes less than four months after his highly publicized drama with Kourtney’s other notable ex Scott Disick. In late August, the Algeria native shared an alleged DM via Instagram Stories from the Talentless founder, 38, calling out Kourtney’s PDA with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, read. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes responded.

In a follow-up Story, Younes explained further. “Couldn’t miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long,” he wrote. “Tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now.”

To date, Scott hasn’t commented on the alleged DM. However, the Flip It Like Disick producer was never a fan of Kourtney and Travis getting intimate in public.

He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers,” a source revealed to Life & Style at the time, noting that Kourtney “isn’t surprised” by Scott’s behavior.

