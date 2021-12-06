ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

ID Released For Woman Killed In Long Island Apartment Fire

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a Long Island apartment fire.

The blaze broke out in Patchogue at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 on 75 Rider Ave.

When the fire was extinguished by Patchogue Fire Department members, an adult woman was found dead in the residence, Suffolk County Police said.

Three apartments were damaged in the fire, according to police.

On Monday, Dec. 6, police identified the victim. as Susanna Belgiorno, age 59, of Patchogue.

There was no one else in the residence at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature, police said.

