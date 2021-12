Not all is as it seems when families and old friends meet up in the picturesque English countryside to enjoy what will turn out to be a revelatory last Christmas supper together, but there's something they know that we don't about tomorrow, namely, that they don't expect it to come. This happy holiday gathering of friends hides an impending and inevitable calamity in Camille Griffin's blackest of comedies, Silent Night. With an impressive cast led by Kiera Knightley, Matthew Goode, and Jojo Rabbit breakout star, Roman Griffin Davis, this ensemble piece balances wildly disparate tones with admirable grace, delivering an occasionally dour, but never dull exploration of interpersonal relationships and the consequences of choices we make for ourselves and others.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO