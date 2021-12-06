ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Can I Name My Child After Myself?

By Sophie Kihm
nameberry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I are trying to come up names for baby Number 2, a sibling for our daughter Clara. We’re team green and are currently trying to tackle our boys' list. Beckett/Beck has been on my mind, but my husband isn’t sold. He thinks it’s too similar to my name,...

nameberry.com

Comments / 0

Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Child#Beckett Beck#Italian#Jewish
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Duggar Cousin Amy King TELLS ALL About Abuse, Lies, & Division

Duggar cousin Amy King is using her voice once again. Fans have watched her share plenty of cryptic tweets, dropping hints about her famous family. She’s seemingly urged Anna Duggar to leave Josh after his child sexual abuse material arrest. She has also sided with Jill Dillard, who’s distanced herself from Jim Bob and Michelle.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jana Duggar Child Endangerment: Who Was Involved?

On Friday, the news broke that Jana Duggar was charged with child endangerment. The oldest Duggar daughter was arrested back in September, but the details only came out a few months later. Now, fans and critics are looking for answers about what really happened. They especially want to know which children were involved, as well as the full story.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, C.J. took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
WILLINGBORO, NJ

