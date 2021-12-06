ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Madison Dearborn Partners buys Texas software maker Zilliant

By Ben Miller
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 2 days ago
Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners said it's acquired Austin, Texas-based software provider Zilliant for an undisclosed price. Chicago-based Madison Dearborn Partners said Zilliant makes software that allows companies to make informed decisions about pricing. Zilliant has offices...

