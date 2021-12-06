ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

St. Paul Castle Designed By Glensheen Mansion’s Architect is For Sale

By Abbey
 3 days ago
Have you ever wanted to live inside Minnesota's Glensheen Mansion? Here is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the next best thing. There is...

103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Man May Be the Next Astronaut for NASA

The chances of becoming an Astronaut with NASA? Recently there were 12,000 applicants wanting to be chosen to represent the United States through the NASA space program, and earlier this week, 10 Astronaut Candidates were chosen. Out of those 10, Minnesota should be proud, as we have a Minneapolis man...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

New MN Made Retail Store Opening in Kimball

KIMBALL -- A new retail store is opening in Kimball. MN Made Kaleidoscope will showcase small businesses and products with the goal of supporting local and shopping local. Owner Meghan Johnson says she has about 20 vendors lined up, to begin with. What I've been telling people is don't ever...
KIMBALL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Experience Holiday Trains and Christmas Markets in Minnesota

Holiday festivals are everywhere in the state of Minnesota here in early December. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She highlighted many ways people throughout the state and can enjoy the holidays. In Duluth, the Christmas Express goes from Lake Superior to and from the Duluth Depot. While onboard guests will experience carolers, hear a holiday story and have the opportunity to visit Santa. The Christmas City Express runs select weekends through December. The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be virtual for 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota House Featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ Announces 2021 Show Schedule

This past week I got sucked into the show "The Great Christmas Light Fight". In the program, a judge/host visits multiple homes across the country that are meticulously decorated for the holidays. We are talking about displays where there are moving elements, projections, lights covering the entire yard, villages set up, I even saw one house where the owners painted the whole thing red and green just for the light display. People go all out for this in order to be named the coveted Light Fight Trophy.
MINNETRISTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Taking Over Licensing Manufactured Home Parks

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is taking over the licensing and inspections of manufactured home parks. They are currently regulated by the Minnesota Department of Health. City Health Director Matt O'Brien says the change is being made because of increasing complaints at the three parks in the city's limits over the past year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

This Is The Best Wing Sauce In All Of St. Cloud

I readily admit that I am probably late to this party, but I had my first Lily's Wings mobile restuarant experience at The Waters on Wednesday night and I am now a changed man. They brought the bus to an event and, hoo boy, did they deliver. Lily's features a...
RESTAURANTS
103.7 THE LOON

Marcus Parkwood Cinema’s 2022 Ultimate Popcorn Tub Is Here

If you are a movie lover, then you know popcorn is a must. If you go to movies on a regular basis, then this is a deal you're not going to want to pass up. Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park is again offering up their Ultimate Popcorn Tub for 2022! It's on sale now and would make the perfect Christmas gift for that movie lover in your life.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Local Vet Moves Into Habitat House

SAUK RAPIDS -- The second Veterans' home built by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is ready to be occupied. Mark Barth, a local veteran, will be moving into his new home with his family. The four-bedroom home is off of Benton Drive. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director of Central...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

COVID-19 Numbers Still High at St. Cloud Hospital

COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare are up slightly this week. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 122 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare which includes 92 at St. Cloud Hospital. 29 of those hospitalized in St. Cloud are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 2 individuals are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit in Willmar at Rice Memorial.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
