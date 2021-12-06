ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ – Official Synopsis Details the 50-Years-Later Plot and Teases Sally Hardesty’s Return!

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix made the surprise announcement that the Fede Alvarez-produced Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a sequel to Tobe Hooper’s original classic, will be slicing its way onto the streaming service on February 18, 2022, and we were even more surprised when the official teaser trailer dropped over the weekend. If you missed it,...

bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] Woo Eldritch Horrors For Dates in ‘Sucker For Love: First Date’ This January

After showing glimpses of Sucker For Love: First Date as part of the Dread X Collection Volume 2 collection, Dread XP have announced that Akabaka’s Eldritch horror dating sim will arrive on Steam January 13, 2022. Even better, to “tide you over”, Dread XP have also announced that the first chapter/original version of the game, Sucker for Love: Prelude, will be available for free on December 15 via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

Holiday Horror-Comedy ‘Black Friday’ Starring Bruce Campbell and Devon Sawa Comes to Blu-ray in January

“There’s no day more harmful to retail workers than this one.”. Released for Black Friday just last month, Casey Tebo‘s horror-comedy Black Friday is a fun one for the holiday season, and I suspect it’s going to become an annual watch for horror fans who can’t get enough of holiday-themed horror. Starring Bruce Campbell and Devon Sawa, Black Friday is a perfect watch for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas too.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Darkman’ Within: Why Josh Ruben’s Horror Comedy ‘Werewolves Within’ Is a Promising Primer for the Filmmaker’s Dream Project

Pop by writer/director Josh Ruben’s (Scare Me) Twitter account at any given moment and you’ll have a better than decent chance of finding mention of the filmmaker’s desire to tackle a take on Sam Raimi’s 1990 horror/superhero romp Darkman. In numerous tweets, Ruben has trumpeted his interest in the property with appeals ranging from subtle to shameless. And honestly, who could blame him? Boasting fights, frights, and wicked black humor in equal measure, the woefully underappreciated cult classic is an absolute blast that still holds up thirty years on, one that is surely ripe for a reboot in this cinematic climate currently enamored with both capes-’n-tights flicks and horror IP revisits. But is Ruben the right fit to step into Raimi’s considerable shoes to direct a follow-up to the tonally tricky property? The answer may lie within his latest effort, Werewolves Within, on DVD and Blu-ray December 7th from RLJE Films.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Game Features Kane Hodder Reprising Leatherface Role

One of the biggest surprises at The Game Awards was the reveal of Gun Interactive’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game. The trailer was just a teaser with classic series imagery and a disturbing sepia tone filter lurking over the footage, but that was all fans needed to get excited. With the end of the trailer seeing Leatherface rev up his chainsaw and “smile” for the camera, this left people wondering who would be playing Leatherface? Well now we know the answer and it has a franchise veteran returning to the role. Fangoria has reported Leatherface will be played by Kane Hodder, known for playing Jason Voorhees in the latter part of the Friday the 13th franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

Don Mancini Reveals How “Hannibal” Inspired Chucky’s Move to the Small Screen [Interview]

The seventh installment in the Chucky franchise, Cult of Chucky, ended with some significant dangling threads and the tease of a major returning player. Instead of following it up with another movie, director Don Mancini instead let the killer Good Guy loose on television. It was a smart move; the first season of “Chucky” interwove new characters with legacy characters and expanded the mythology in massively surprising ways.
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Djinn’ Conjures Up a Blu-ray and DVD Release

After a limited theatrical run and VOD release, RLJE Films is conjuring The Djinn for Blu-ray and DVD on January 4, 2022, Bloody Disgusting learned. The Boy Behind the Door filmmakers David Charbonier and Justin Powell wrote and directed the film, which Meagan Navarro reviewed, writing that it “scares with a suspenseful fairy tale nightmare.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead star lands next movie role

The Walking Dead star Steven Ogg has landed a big new movie role. Ogg, who played Simon on the AMC series, has signed on to star opposite Christina Ricci and Samantha Win in cyberpunk film The Dresden Sun, according to Deadline. The film centers around a heist which goes wrong...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer: Indie horror anthology “MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET”

It’s the latest from the pseudonymous director of BEASTER DAY: HERE COMES PETER COTTONHELL, KINKY KONG, PLAY-MATE OF THE APES and many others. Gravitas Ventures will release MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET on VOD and digital platforms January 4. Written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus, it stars Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Butler. The synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora box that can’t be closed.”
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Dave Bautista Will Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Actor Dave Bautista has had a very busy year in genre film, first starring in Army of the Dead then Dune. He won’t be slowing down next year either, as Deadline reports that he’s in talks to star in M. Night Shyamalan‘s newest, Knock at the Cabin. All plot details...
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for 'The Legend of La Llorona' Horror with Danny Trejo

"What's a Llorona? And what does it want with my son?" Saban Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a horror film titled The Legend of La Llorona, the feature debut of filmmaker Patricia Harris Seeley. This is the third horror film in the last few years about the Mexican ghost story of La Llorona. Warner Bros released The Curse of La Llorona, then there was also La Llorona from Guatemala last year. Do we really need another one? This one looks like the least interesting one yet. While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son's disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse. Aided by the resourceful taxi driver Jorge (Danny Trejo) the family races to save their only child, navigating the foreboding countryside held by menacing cartel thugs. Gaining strength and power and leaving a path of death and destruction in her wake, La Llorona is seemingly unstoppable. The cast also includes Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, and Zamia Fandiño. This looks exactly like both of the other films before? Why keep telling the same story over again.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Wednesday”: Thora Birch Exits Tim Burton’s Live Action ‘Addams Family’ Series for Netflix

Tim Burton is headed to the small screen with a new live-action series centered on Wednesday Addams, which is coming soon from Netflix. The series, which is simply titled “Wednesday,” will follow the beloved Addams Family character’s “spooky coming-of-age.” Eight episodes have been ordered up by Netflix, and we’ve got a casting update today.
TV SERIES
Winter is Coming

Interview With The Vampire TV show release date, cast, synopsis and more

Vampire fans, rejoice! If you haven’t heard, a new TV show based on Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire is on its way! The gothic horror novel from 1976 was famously turned into a movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in 1994, years and years before Twilight revamped the genre.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“We Don’t Need to Be Rescued” – Kelli Maroney Reflects on ‘Night of the Comet’ and Inspiring Buffy the Vampire Slayer [Interview]

Released in 1984 and having just celebrated its 37th anniversary, Thom Eberhardt’s endearing sci-fi/horror comedy Night of the Comet tells the story of Regina “Reggie” Belmont (Catherine Mary Stewart) and her sixteen-year-old sister Samantha (aka Sam), two young women who find themselves surviving a comet-induced extinction-level event only to run afoul of zombies created by that very same titular cosmic snowball. As played by Fast Times at Ridgemont High star Kelli Maroney, Sam is the movie’s standout – a gun-toting badass in a cheerleader costume who may or may not be turning into a zombie herself.
MOVIES

