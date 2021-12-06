ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘It’s a jungle out there’: Florida police pull 5-foot snake from man’s new couch

By Nexstar Media Wire, WFLA
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man called police Saturday afternoon when he found a 5-foot-long red-tailed boa deep inside his new couch, Clearwater police said.

In a Facebook post , officers said the man bought the couch days earlier, adding that he believed the snake was hiding in the couch since it was moved inside his home.

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

In response, officers temporarily removed the couch from the home and found the snake burrowed deep inside it. They then carefully extracted the snake from its hiding place, adding, “It was easily 5 feet long,” the Facebook caption said .

Authorities said the snake was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdr9N_0dFLsofw00
    Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brSRU_0dFLsofw00
    Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

Officers also carried the couch back inside the man’s home.

“It’s a jungle out there sometimes,” officers said.

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Snake#Jungle#Long Red#Wfla#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WATE

TBI: Sullivan Co. teens found safe in Pigeon Forge

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE 2:24 p.m. – Two Sullivan County teens at the center of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Endangered Child Alert have been found safe in Pigeon Forge. According to the TBI, both Conley Bellamy and Shyann Bentley were found Wednesday afternoon. No further details were released. PREVIOUS The Tennessee Bureau […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Johnson City man. According to the TBI, Larry Furches, 76, has a “medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.” A tweet from the TBI states he could be traveling in a white […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

WATE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy