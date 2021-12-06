ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly workers $50 million in year-end bonuses

By Jacob Smith
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZt5a_0dFLsiNa00

Tyson Foods announced in a press release on Monday, Dec. 6, that they are giving a total of $50 million in bonuses for the efforts of frontline and hourly employees during the trying times of 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
abc17news.com

Tyson Foods to spend $50M on bonuses at its meat plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece. Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value of the wages and benefits Tyson’s hourly workers receive up to $24 an hour from $22 an hour over the past year. Tyson estimated that it has spent more $500 million on wage increases and other bonuses over the past year for the employees who kept its plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Frontline
magnoliareporter.com

Many Tyson Foods employees will get one-time bonuses of $300-$700

Tyson Foods will give approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses to its frontline and hourly employees. For team members in the U.S., these one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to $700, and be distributed starting this month. “This is yet another way for us to say...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Amazon’s 1.5m employees

TAmazon went on an unprecedented hiring spree during the pandemic. In 2020 it created 500,000 new jobs, with another 170,000 added in the first nine months of 2021. In 2020 it created 500,000 new jobs, with another 170,000 added in the first nine months of 2021. With almost 1.5 million...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fareway Rewarding Hourly Employees with Cash Bonuses

Fareway’s hourly employees will be getting cash bonuses. Fareway Stores announced on Wednesday that all hourly employees company-wide will be receiving bonuses for going above and beyond during an uncertain 2021. The bonuses range up to $500 per employee and will impact more than 10,000 frontline staff members. The...
RETAIL
The Independent

Saga insurance firm to offer workers one week paid ‘grandparental leave’

Employees of insurance firm Saga are to be offered a week of paid time off when their grandchildren are born.The company, which offers services to the over-50s, said it is the first move of its kind for a major UK business.It said it is granting the paid leave to recognise and celebrate the role of grandparents, after its own research found that a quarter of working grandparents said that it is “difficult” for them to balance work and their family life.Saga also announced that the grandchildren of all the company’s staff will also have access to its on-site nursery.New grandparents...
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Kellogg Worker Strike Just Took A Huge Turn

Approximately 1,400 unionized workers at Kellogg Company have been on strike since October 5, 2021, as reported by Associated Press. The result of a breakdown in over a year's worth of contract negotiations, the organized worker strike impacted many of Kellogg's U.S. plants, which produce Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Pop Tarts, and many other American breakfast staples.
LABOR ISSUES
Fast Company

Walmart, Nike, and other giant employers aim to cut algorithmic bias from the hiring process

Large, popular companies today often wade through millions of job applications each year. That duty itself could fill several full-time jobs, which is why they’ve all trained algorithms to winnow at least the first round of candidates. It’s an approach that’s spawned a thriving side-economy, “work tech.” But research shows this automated screening process can reject qualified workers who don’t instantly meet the machine’s programmed-in criteria—which, it so happens, also tend to be based on past strong applicants, who were often white, American, and male. Today, some of America’s largest companies are vowing to implement new safeguards that seek to eliminate this type of bias.
BUSINESS
Salt Lake Tribune

19 companies that will give you free food and products just for asking

Man, there’s nothing better than free stuff. Like when you’re walking through a mall’s food court and an employee offers you a bite-sized morsel of bourbon chicken impaled on a toothpick?. Always take the bite-sized morsel of bourbon chicken. Always. Every single time. You don’t even have to be hungry....
BUSINESS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy