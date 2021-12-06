Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly workers $50 million in year-end bonuses

Employees of insurance firm Saga are to be offered a week of paid time off when their grandchildren are born.The company, which offers services to the over-50s, said it is the first move of its kind for a major UK business.It said it is granting the paid leave to recognise and celebrate the role of grandparents, after its own research found that a quarter of working grandparents said that it is “difficult” for them to balance work and their family life.Saga also announced that the grandchildren of all the company’s staff will also have access to its on-site nursery.New grandparents...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO