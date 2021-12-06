ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO Max releases first-look teaser of ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary special

By KTLA Digital Staff
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDERT_0dFLsQRO00

The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film, and HBO Max has released a "first look" teaser of the special.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune: Part Two’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and News

If you haven’t already seen Dune: Part 1, you’ve at least heard about the epic-sci-fi film that left us all wondering when we were going to get news on the Dune: Part 2 release date. For those of you not familiar with Dune‘s history, it’s based on the first of...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

20 years later, 'Harry Potter' stars reunite for HBO Max special, without J.K. Rowling

Although they’re all grown up now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are returning to Hogwarts for a special occasion. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” film, the actors who were immortalized as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are going back to school for an HBO Max special.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max sees a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV SHOWS
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to HBO Max in December 2021, Including ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘And Just Like That’

“The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the franchise, reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters nationwide and on ad-free HBO Max. In this sequel to “The Matrix Revolutions,” Neo (Reeves) finds himself back in the matrix. However, Laurence Fishburne will reportedly not reprise his role as Morpheus, though fans hope he will make a surprise appearance.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chris Hemsworth Movie Coming to HBO Max

Thanks to his beloved turn as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has become one of the most popular stars on the entire planet. Fans love Hemsworth, especially those with a Netflix subscription. His recent film Extraction was a massive hit for the streamer in 2020, breaking several records and becoming one the company's biggest-ever original films. HBO Max is hoping that some of that popularity will follow Hemsworth from service to service, as it adds one of his overlooked films from a couple of years ago.
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

What makes a movie premise irresistible? It’s typically different from how movies are pitched to studios and agents. Trying to sell a movie can look like a math problem, suggesting that Plot A + Setting B x Twist C = Story D. But the best films are often the ones that get right to the point.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time. Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Trailer Released by HBO Max

Harry Potter fans are finally getting the reunion they've been waiting for. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (the film that began the iconic franchise), Warner Bros. and HBO Max are bringing the cast of the series back together for a new reunion special. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to make its debut on HBO Max on New Year's Day, and the first teaser trailer for the event is finally here.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite CBS Series Heading to Multiple Streaming Services Following Cancellation

Back in May, CBS cancelled All Rise, the Simone Missick-starring legal drama created by Greg Spottiswood that had run on the network for two seasons. The series ended up being saved by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) where it will return for a 20-episode Season 3, but while fans wait for that third season of the beloved series, they now have two options to binge the first two seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu as of December 1st.
TV SERIES
New York Post

Tearful ‘Harry Potter’ fans rejoice in new ‘Return to Hogwarts’ teaser

Fans are already getting emotional over HBO Max‘s first-look teaser for the much-anticipated “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”. The preview, which aired Sunday night on TBS and Cartoon Network following the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” featured appearances from Robbie Coltrane (who played Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley).
MOVIES
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy