LSU bowl game: Tigers to face Kansas State at Texas Bowl in Houston

By WILSON ALEXANDER, The Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. - Mark your calendars and set your reservations. LSU has its bowl destination. The school announced Sunday it will play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 inside NRG Stadium in Houston. The game airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The destination for LSU’s...

