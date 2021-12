Regarding “Turnstiles are part of $52 million in security upgrades envisioned for MetroLink” (Nov. 21): I do not live in the city but used to take advantage of its many food, entertainment and cultural attractions. But no more, particularly at night, as my perception is of an increasingly dangerous place and nobody doing anything of substance about it. This perception is reality for me and many of my friends.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO