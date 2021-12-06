ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Health Department site down after security incident

By Mikayla Newton
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPWtQ_0dFLrvZa00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s health department’s website is offline after a “network security incident.”

Maryland Department of Health spokesman Andy Owen said the Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating a “network security incident” involving the health department, news outlets reported. Certain systems were taken offline as a precaution “and other precautions have and will be taken,” Owen said. State officials are working with federal and state law enforcement and “potentially affected employees and partners have been informed,” he said.

Owen declined to say whether the state’s coronavirus pandemic response is affected.

The coronavirus.maryland.gov site, which updates COVID case numbers daily, states “MDH is experiencing a server outage. Data will be updated as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health’s webpage was rerouted to the state’s flagship webpage, www.maryland.gov, as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen.

