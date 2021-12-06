14-year-old seriously hurt in ATV accident over the weekend
(ABC 6 News) - A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital following an ATV accident in Orion Township over the weekend, according to the Olmsted...www.kaaltv.com
Very sad, praying for recovery. The minimum unrestricted age to ride an ATV by yourself in Minnesota is 16. However, riders under that age can operate smaller vehicles under adult supervision, with more privileges available as the child gets older.It's sad the parents left him alone, and no helmet.
