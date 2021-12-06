ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

14-year-old seriously hurt in ATV accident over the weekend

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital following an ATV accident in Orion Township over the weekend, according to the Olmsted...

www.kaaltv.com

sonny james
1d ago

Very sad, praying for recovery. The minimum unrestricted age to ride an ATV by yourself in Minnesota is 16. However, riders under that age can operate smaller vehicles under adult supervision, with more privileges available as the child gets older.It's sad the parents left him alone, and no helmet.

The Associated Press

China dismisses UK, Canada Olympic boycott as ‘farce’

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a “farce.”. China is also unconcerned the officials’ absence would spark a chain reaction, while numerous heads of state,...
SPORTS

