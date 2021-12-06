Jang Ki Yong Reignites the Spark Under Song Hye Kyo as SBS Romance Now We are Breaking Up is Watchable Solely for the OTP Scenes

Another recent military service returnee has a project lined up woo hoo, so happy to see these hardworking male stars who come back from duty get back into the swing of things. Actor-singer Yook Sung Jae was discharged last month in November 2021 and didn’t come back with a drama lined up right away. But now he’s signed on as the male lead in an upcoming MBC drama called The Golden Spoon, adapted from the webtoon of the same name. It’s the story of a poverty stricken young man who gets a magical golden spoon and wishes on it to trade lives with his rich best friend, and the unintended negative consequences that befall. LOL, the basis of so many kids folktales and children stories are NEVER WISH ON ANYTHING MAGICAL hahaha I learned that lesson so early from countless “oops, what what you wish for” morality stories. Also learned don’t chase white rabbits, don’t go through wardrobes, don’t wear red riding hoods to draw attention when prancing through the forest, you get my drift. Anyhoo, excited for Yook Sung Jae’s comeback, this project concept sounds better than the umpteenth noona-dongsaeng romance, and drama is from the screenwriter of Winter Sonata and Prime Minister and I with the PD of Another Oh Hae Young and The Beauty Inside.
