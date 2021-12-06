Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Traveling with team

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. The Florida Panthers (18-4-4) have been at or near the top of the NHL standings all season and were the first team to 40 points. The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) have been one of the best teams for the past month, going 11-2-1 since Nov. 11. They'll see which team is better when they play at Ball Arena (8 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNW, ALT, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The Avalanche have scored seven goals in each of their past three games, the first team to do so since the Pittsburgh Penguins from Nov. 4-10, 1995, and have won six straight at home. Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) will be out two weeks and forward Nazem Kadri (lower body) will not play. Each team also features a top contender for the Norris Trophy, voted to the best defenseman in the NHL: Aaron Ekblad of the Panthers (24 points in 26 games) and Cale Makar of the Avalanche (25 points in 21 games). This will be a game full of star power, a true heavyweight interconference showdown featuring plenty of scoring chances and more than a few goals. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO