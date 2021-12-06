ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Traveling with team

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Barkov (knee) will join the Panthers for their upcoming three-game road trip and could be an option versus the...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

NOTEBOOK: Barkov Joins Practice; Huberdeau's High Five

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Panthers received a nice boost to begin their week when injured captain Aleksander Barkov re-joined the team for practice at the Panthers IceDen on Monday. Out of the lineup ever since he suffered a lower-body injury against the Islanders on Nov. 16, Barkov, who also...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns to practice with Panthers

Tuch skates with Sabres; Pesce, DeAngelo in NHL COVID-19 protocol for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Florida Panthers. Aleksander Barkov took part in practice for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury against the New...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Panthers Pregame: Sasha Barkov back with Florida in St. Louis

The Florida Panthers held things together in the absence of Sasha Barkov, winning six of the eight games he missed with a suspected left knee injury. Tuesday night, Florida’s captain is back. Barkov will return for the Panthers Tuesday against the host St. Louis Blues after missing the past...
NHL
Aleksander Barkov
floridahockeynow.com

Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Barkov returns for Panthers

The Florida Panthers will have their captain back in the lineup tonight in St. Louis as Sasha Barkov returns after missing the past eight games. More on that here at FHN in a few minutes. The Panthers will start Spencer Knight in net with Gus Forsling also coming off IR.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Panthers' Barkov returns from knee injury vs. shorthanded Blues

The Florida Panthers will get a big boost when captain Aleksander Barkov returns to the lineup Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues, a team dealing with their own injuries. Barkov missed eight games with the injuries, which occurred on a knee-on-knee collision with the Islanders' Scott Mayfield on Nov. 16. Before the injury, Barkov was on a 10-game point streak and he has nine goals and 17 points in 15 games this season.
NHL
theScore

Barkov returns for Panthers after 8-game absence

Florida Panthers superstar Aleksander Barkov is back in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the St. Louis Blues after missing eight games with a lower-body injury, the team announced. Defenseman Gustav Forsling is back as well. Barkov has been sidelined since taking a knee-on-knee hit from New York Islanders defenseman...
NHL
Miami Herald

Jonathan Huberdeau and the Panthers are on fire. And now Sasha Barkov is ready to return

Last year, there was no player in the NHL better than Jonathan Huberdeau, and the Florida Panthers desperately needed him. They were without Aleksander Barkov, who hasn’t played since the middle of November. They were missing Anthony Duclair, who hasn’t played since before Thanksgiving, and Gustav Forsling went on injured reserve last weekend. The Panthers’ top line was ravaged by injuries and their defensive depth was dinged, and Huberdeau could feel some of the urgency, especially since Florida trailed in all three of its games last week in Sunrise.
NHL
Click10.com

Barkov leaves game early, Panthers fall to Blues in overtime 4-3

ST. LOUIS – Pavel Buchnevich scored a wrap-around goal 53 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Florida Panthers 4-3. The Blues earned a split in their back-to-back with Florida. Both games went to overtime. Brandon Saad’s tip of Ivan Barbashev’s shot broke a 2-2 tie and...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Panthers, Avalanche set for showdown of top teams

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. The Florida Panthers (18-4-4) have been at or near the top of the NHL standings all season and were the first team to 40 points. The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) have been one of the best teams for the past month, going 11-2-1 since Nov. 11. They'll see which team is better when they play at Ball Arena (8 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNW, ALT, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The Avalanche have scored seven goals in each of their past three games, the first team to do so since the Pittsburgh Penguins from Nov. 4-10, 1995, and have won six straight at home. Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) will be out two weeks and forward Nazem Kadri (lower body) will not play. Each team also features a top contender for the Norris Trophy, voted to the best defenseman in the NHL: Aaron Ekblad of the Panthers (24 points in 26 games) and Cale Makar of the Avalanche (25 points in 21 games). This will be a game full of star power, a true heavyweight interconference showdown featuring plenty of scoring chances and more than a few goals. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial.
NHL
