ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Three delicious anti-aging foods for beautiful skin

Post-Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef and organic farmer, Susy Massetti (@susy.massetti), recommends including...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

Related
theacorn.com

Food preferences change with age

I come from a family of cooks. We associate food with caring for others and pleasant feelings. Gatherings in my childhood included my mother’s mouthwatering pies, my aunt’s homemade squash-stuffed tortellini and my uncle’s oven-roasted fresh turkey. There were always too many appetizers, side dishes and desserts. We left the table stuffed and content.
FOOD & DRINKS
southseattleemerald.com

CID Saturday Food Walk Features Small Businesses and Delicious Eats

This Saturday, Nov. 27, is the annual Chinatown-International District (CID) Small Business Saturday Food Walk. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can visit a variety of small CID businesses to find offerings from retail to food, with each participating with a selection of treats for only $6. The CID Food Walk features items for dozens of CID businesses — from egg rolls and hum bao at ChuMinh Tofu Vegan Deli to cream puffs at Beard Papa’s and discounted merchandise at the Wing Luke Museum.
SEATTLE, WA
EatThis

The Best Anti-Aging Diets, According to Science

The food that you eat can affect your health in various ways, including the fact that it can help to keep you looking youthful and feeling the same way. Now, researchers have determined which anti-aging diets work best. In results that were published recently in the journal Science, researchers from...
DIETS
MedicalXpress

An overview of the effectiveness of anti-aging diets

A small team of researchers from the University of Washington and one with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, has conducted a review of research conducted regarding the effectiveness of anti-aging diets and has found little to suggest they work. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work and some of the myths they uncovered.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Food Drink#Chef#Susy
quintdaily.com

Best food for Healthy Skin

Every time you will be thinking about a new change, while a new year comes. New year resolution, the word you remember when December comes. Yes, this is December 2021 and only 30 days more to your resolution. This time your resolution might be about a new change and certainly looking for a transformation. Yes, health is very important, and everyone loves healthy skin. Certainly, with the support of a trainer, you can solve your problem and make your resolution true. 2022 is near and yes, you will be searching on the internet – “Personal Trainer Near Me” with the thought of new year resolution 2022.
SKIN CARE
CultureMap San Antonio

Mix things up by serving fresh and flavorful seafood this holiday season

Whether you're looking for a unique gift for your foodie friends or aiming to serve healthy during the holidays, Blue Circle Foods has you covered. The sustainable seafood company created by a James Beard award-winning chef, a restaurateur, and an organic industry leader offers ready-to-cook, individual portions that are frozen at the source to maintain peak freshness and flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tree Hugger

Is Hummus Vegan? The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Plant-Based Hummus

Yes, traditional hummus is vegan and there are only a few exceptions when additional ingredients render this delicious food non-vegan. Hummus is a dip or spread made from blending or mashing cooked chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, spices, and tahini—a simple Middle Eastern condiment made from toasted ground hulled sesame. Traditional hummus generally contains all vegan ingredients and does not include any animal products; however, different flavor combinations may introduce dairy or other non-vegan ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Green Dragon and Red Delicious Apples

The Green Dragon apple has its roots in Japan in the 1920s, with the name of Chinese origin which was the ancient symbol for royalty. First planted in the Pacific Northwest in 1984, the Green Dragon loves the mild autumn sun of that area and thrived. They say “Don’t judge...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 KHAK

Brain & Courtlin Ate Some Delicious Food at 2021 Listener Lunch

On Tuesday afternoon, Brain and I officially said goodbye to 2021 Listener Lunch. We always take the month of December off because of the chaos of the holidays, so we ended things this week at our November lunch spot, Runt's Munchies in Cedar Rapids. As always, we had a wonderful experience with the staff, the listeners, and the FOOD!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Skin Faster, Says Science

We can try all the creams and moisturizers that we want, but there are certain physical effects of aging on our skin that can't be stopped. Thankfully, what we eat and drink plays a large role in how our skin ages with each passing year, which means that we do have some control over the rate of aging depending on the diet we choose to follow.
SKIN CARE
oxygenmag.com

4 Healthy Frozen Foods That Rival Fresh Ingredients

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Historically, frozen foods have gotten a “meh” rating from nutrition experts and consumers alike. Think of the freezer-burnt TV dinners that always seem to taste a bit “off” and many of those other packaged options that are laced with sugars, sodium, refined grains and questionable fats. Not to mention the ingredients that sound like they belong more in a chemistry lab than your freezer. But that’s not to say that you should steer your cart clear of frozen foods completely.
FOOD & DRINKS
henryford.com

What's The Healthiest Yogurt For You? A Go-To-Guide

If you've shopped the yogurt aisle recently, you may have noticed there are more options than ever before. While flavored and Greek yogurts have been popular for decades, consumers now also have dairy-free yogurts that meet their unique dietary needs. Whether your go-to is a rich, whole milk Greek variety...
NUTRITION
Allrecipes.com

3 Key Ingredients Professional Cooks Use to Make Food Taste Better

One question I'm regularly asked by my family and friends is, "How do I get my home-cooked food to taste as good as restaurant food?" My answer is always the same: "salt, butter, and shallots." Really, that's it. Sure, some skill and technique applied in restaurant kitchens can make a difference, but ultimately, what I have come to recognize as "The Big Three" are all you need.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sentinel

Curry powder shortcuts savory beef skewers

Across Southeast Asia, sidewalk hawkers offer sizzling meat skewers bathed in the smoky aroma of smoldering wood coals and a seemingly endless combination of savory sauces. In Thailand, they might be pork slathered in coconut cream, or in Singapore, they could be charred chicken smothered in spicy peanut sauce. For...
RECIPES
Woman's World

Add This Smoothie to Your Diet to Drop a Clothing Size and Heal Your Thyroid

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin-spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved: “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe boasts a secret superpower: It’s loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” the doc noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin-spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist”
FITNESS
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Aging CBD Face Creams

The Aforé CR Emulsion is a standout face cream that taps into the wrinkle-reducing power of retinol with the calming qualities of CBD. This new formulation from Aforé by Dr. Few is a first-of-its-kind, clinically studied face cream that also shares the benefits of a peptide blend and hyaluronic acid. As Dr. Few states, "CBD alone has shown immense promise in cosmetic medicine, when it's incorporated properly and with synergistic ingredients. CBD is anti-inflammatory and pro-healing in nature."
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Vegan-Friendly Frozen Breadsticks

The CLO-CLO breadsticks have been unveiled by the brand as its latest product lineup that will provide consumers with a vegan way to enhance their favorite meals. The frozen cauliflower and sweet potato breadsticks come in three varieties to choose from including Cauliflower, Cauliflower with Garlic & Oil and Sweet Potato with Sugar & Cinnamon. All of the breadsticks are crafted with a recipe that is free from dairy, shellfish, fish, egg, soy, gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and sesame.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

These 7 Hydrating Foods Will Prevent Dry Skin and Lips This Winter

The hydrating foods our experts suggest you start consuming more of as the temperatures drop. "If you purchase 100% Florida orange juice, it is about 89% water!" says Gorin. Other citrus fruits, like grapefruit, boast similar levels. "Just make sure you are not taking any medications that would negatively interact with it."
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy