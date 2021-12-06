ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Public input sought on proposal for West Des Moines Water Works’ to join new regional water group

WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Stv9S_0dFLqT1900

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The West Des Moines Water Works is holding a special meeting Monday afternoon to consider joining a new effort to regionalize water treatment in the metro.

If approved by the boards from each entity, the Central Iowa Water Works would include West Des Moines Water Works, Des Moines Water Works, and the Urbandale Water Utility. Other metro cities are expected to join and rural entities like the Warren Water District and Xenia may also join CIWW.

DMPD: 1 person arrested in connection with multiple overnight arson fires

The planning committee for the West Des Moines Water Works has already recommended the full board vote in favor of joining CIWW. The committee says the proposal would save West Des Moines customers up to 30% on their water bills over the next 40 years.

The meeting is at 4:00 Monday afternoon at the A.C. Ward Municipal Treatment Plant at 1505 Railroad Avenue. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Sioux City considering using COVID relief funds for employee bonuses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City is considering spending $250,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to provide a $300 bonus to city employees a little more than a week before Christmas. The Sioux City Journal reports that the City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday. City Manager Bob Padmore had urged council […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

Advocates react to federal report that says Iowa is violating rights of disabled people

WHO 13 NEWS – After uncovering the horrors of human sexual experiments at the Glenwood Resource Center last year, federal officials have kept investigating Iowa’s state-run facilities that house people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Department of Justice released another report that said Iowa is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The state is […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Government
West Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Urbandale, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines considering solutions to Canada goose problem

DES MOINES, IOWA — The city of Des Moines has a goose problem. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says local parks and trails are being overrun by Canada geese and their droppings. But the department says they have a plan to get rid of them. On Monday morning the Des Moines City Council was […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Water Treatment#Weather#Arson#Ciww#Dmpd
WHO 13

Rob Sand announces re-election campaign for State Auditor in 2022

IOWA — State Auditor Rob Sand says he’s proud of the work he’s done in his first term in office — and he plans to keep doing it. On Tuesday Sand announced that he will run for re-election in 2022 as State Auditor. The Decorah Democrat had been considered by some as a potential challenger […]
ELECTIONS
WHO 13

Virus concentration count in wastewater continues to increase

DES MOINES, IOWA – Last week, the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority received the highest virus concentration in a water sample since testing began in July. The WRA was hoping that the number would remain as an outlier, but later last week another test sample came in with an even higher virus concentration: 1,269,483 […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy