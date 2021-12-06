ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

2 Your Health – Lung Cancer Awareness

cn2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical oncologist Dr. Daniel Haggstrom talks with CN2’s 2...

www.cn2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

It’s time for health awareness for men

Dr. Frederick Kuo UnitedHealthcare It’s no secret. Many men don’t like to go to the doctor. They either believe they can take care of their health better on their own and don’t want to bother the doctor or have a hard time sharing their personal health information even with their doctor. Studies show women are 33% more likely to see their doctor then men. Yet, compared to women, men’s lack of seeking routine medical care is one of the reasons women live longer than men. There really shouldn’t be an excuse to not to want to go to the doctor. Telehealth is making it easier and more convenient. For some, the most convenient part of a telehealth visit is staying right at their desk and attend a same-day appointment. During the virtual exam, at times, a doctor can spot s.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Medical Oncologist
spectrumlocalnews.com

Trial for CIMAvax to prevent progression of lung cancer

Hearing the diagnosis of cancer can be devastating, but patient Ken Schlosser wants to instill hope and remind people that there is cutting-edge treatment right at our fingertips in Western New York. “I’m a beneficiary of Roswell’s modern testing equipment that they have,” says Schlosser. Despite having lived a very...
CANCER
NBC4 Columbus

Lung cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - On the heels of lung cancer awareness month, doctors and survivors are encouraging people to take advantage of a potentially life-saving medical exam. https://nbc4i.co/3I9ngWx.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times-Online

Raising Awareness with Mustaches for Mental Health

Superintendent Josh Johnson shared with VCPS students, family and friends earlier today... Earlier this week we ended our No Shave November Campaign to raise awareness for mental health at Valley City Public Schools. The VCPS Education Foundation would like to thank all of the individuals that participated in this effort and have helped bring attention to this critical topic in our school district. Tomorrow, December 3rd, fake mustaches will be handed out to all elementary students as a fun way to conclude this year's campaign.
VALLEY CITY, ND
MySanAntonio

A mother’s life with lung cancer

(BPT) - While Lysa Buonanno was completing her training as a radiology technologist, she started experiencing intense back pain. Since her work often involved lifting and moving patients, she assumed that she had just pulled a muscle. But after a few doctor visits, the pain could no longer be ignored.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
thecounty.me

Grant will boost local lung cancer screenings

CARIBOU, Maine — Thanks to grant funding received from Maine Cancer Foundation, Cary Medical Center’s Screen Aroostook for Lung Cancer initiative will be working to increase the number of low-dose CT screenings among individuals who are considered high-risk for developing lung cancer. The American Lung Association recently released its annual...
CARIBOU, ME
Medscape News

Is Adjuvant Atezolizumab a New Standard in Stage II/IIIA Lung Cancer?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. It's Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. I'm speaking today about a recent publication in The Lancet in the September 20, 2021, issue. This paper details a worldwide randomized phase 3 trial comparing atezolizumab, the anti–PD-L1 drug, with no additional therapy...
CANCER
spectrumnews1.com

Flying high, fighting lung cancer through patient advocacy

BLACK EARTH, Wis. — Healthgrades Founder John Hallick still feels fit enough to fly his helicopter. "Yeah, I definitely would call myself a student of aviation," Hallick said. "I fly gliders, helicopters, twin engine aircrafts, just about everything that goes on the air." The 69-year-old can do it all after...
ADVOCACY
wisc.edu

Access to Medicare increases lung cancer screening rates

If lung cancer is caught early enough, it’s treatable with a high chance of long survival. But many people at high risk because of their smoking history aren’t screened until they turn 65 and are eligible for Medicare coverage. A new study by University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

NICE Recommends First Targeted Adjuvant Treatment for Lung Cancer

Hundreds of patients are set to benefit from the first targeted treatment for post-resection non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to be approved in England. NICE has recommended the use of osimertinib within the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) as adjuvant treatment after complete tumour resection in adults with stage 1b to 3a NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations. The treatment is recommended for a maximum of 3 years.
CANCER
Eyewitness News

Early Screening and Early Detection for Lung Cancer

Early detection is key when it comes to treating cancer. There's a special program at UConn Health that is doing just that and saving lives. Melissa Cole spoke to a couple who is here today because of it. To learn more visit https://health.uconn.du/cancer/patient-services/prevention-screening/lung-cancer-screening/ .
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
cancerhealth.com

A Better Treatment Approach for “Atypical” Lung Cancers

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein on the surface of cells that receives signals telling the cell to grow. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to drive a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. For patients with common EGFR mutations, known as “classical mutations,” EGFR inhibitor treatments are available and effective. But such targeted therapies have not been developed for patients with atypical mutations, often leaving chemotherapy as the only treatment option.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy