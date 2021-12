In a shocking report last night, Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. People immediately began to wonder what the cause of death was. According to the New York Post, Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes that the cause of death was a seizure he suffered in the shower. Bonseigneur said that Thomas was alone at the time, and wasn’t found until it was too late.

