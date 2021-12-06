ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘It’s a jungle out there’: Florida police pull 5-foot snake from man’s new couch

By Nexstar Media Wire, WFLA
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man called police Saturday afternoon when he found a 5-foot-long red-tailed boa deep inside his new couch, Clearwater police said.

In a Facebook post , officers said the man bought the couch days earlier, adding that he believed the snake was hiding in the couch since it was moved inside his home.

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

In response, officers temporarily removed the couch from the home and found the snake burrowed deep inside it. They then carefully extracted the snake from its hiding place, adding, “It was easily 5 feet long,” the Facebook caption said .

Authorities said the snake was taken to a local pet store after being plucked from the couch.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdr9N_0dFLqLCZ00
    Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brSRU_0dFLqLCZ00
    Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

Officers also carried the couch back inside the man’s home.

“It’s a jungle out there sometimes,” officers said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man rushes family to safety when home goes up in flames

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – – An Arkansas family is in a tough spot after their West Memphis home on Mimosa Drive burned down. Elijah Bass said the flames broke out around 5 a.m. but he didn’t wake up until his 5-year-old daughter came running into the bedroom after she heard the smoke detector go off.  […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

TN kennel owner charged with animal cruelty

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with 23 counts relating to animal cruelty after deputies found numerous dogs at a kennel in unhealthy conditions. The kennel, located near Hornsby, Tennessee on Powell Chapel Road, was raided earlier this week by deputies after pet owners contacted police about not being able to contact […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
WREG

Woman accused of robbing hotel

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Police officers are looking for a woman who reportedly robbed Quality Inn and Suites hotel on Thursday. According to police, the woman walked into the hotel lobby on the 8100 block of Varnavas Drive with a gun and demanded money. She fled the scene in a Buick Enclave before officers arrived. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Snake#Jungle#Weather#Long Red#Wfla#Covid
WREG

Crews in KY continue search for the missing after storms

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Rescuers in an increasingly bleak search picked through the tornado-splintered ruins of Kentucky homes and businesses Sunday, including a candle factory that was bustling with night-shift employees when it was flattened, as the governor warned that the state’s death toll from the outbreak could top 100. Workers sought refuge in what […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WREG

Police: Kentucky girl gave birth after father sold her to another man

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who police say sold his juvenile daughter to another man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking. State troopers and social services launched an investigation in November after investigators learned that the girl had given birth in March, the Kentucky State Police said Wednesday in a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WREG

Man robs cell phone stores, sentenced to 28 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he robbed four cell phone stores within two months last year. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Jacobly Whitehead, 27, was sentenced to 336 months in federal prison for robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime. On […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The investigation into the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago ended as it began, with a mystery that might never be solved. All these decades later, it’s still not even clear whether the gruesome homicide was the work of a pair of racist brutes or a larger […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

MPD searching for suspect connected to shooting, burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man after a Mapco Store was robbed at gunpoint on December 11. MPD said that a man tried to make a purchase from the Mapco on Crump, and moments later, shot out the glass door. Police said that the suspect entered the business, pointed a gun […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues search for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department need your help locating a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving. Police say Ashley McDonald was last seen in the 3200 block of Knight Trail Circle in Hickory Hill on Nov. 25. Police believe that McDonald was headed to Batesville, MS to meet an unknown male. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Truck crashes into jewelry store, jewelry stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis businessman is left picking up the pieces after his store was burglarized Friday morning in a smash-and-grab. Video surveillance captured a truck driving into Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair in Midtown. That was the moment store owner Craig Cunningham’s life changed. “It’s very disappointing especially two weeks before Christmas,” he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four men take police on chase in stolen Dodge Charger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested Thursday after police say they stole a Dodge Charger and led them on a chase moments before crashing in Hickory Hill. Memphis police located the stolen Dodge Charger on Woody Lane and attempted to stop the vehicle, but driver Jarvis Coleman sped off. Police said they began chasing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Desoto County Sheriff’s Office sued after shooting

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– A man who was at the center of a police shooting earlier this year is now suing the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department. WREG was there when Blaine Samudio was taken from court and led back to jail after being shot by a Desoto County Sheriff’s deputy back in April. Samudio claims officers used excessive force when […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man dead after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (WREG) Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven early Saturday morning. Police responded to 1708 Winchester, a gas station on the corner of Millbranch, at 4 a.m. and found a male shooting victim. Police believe this may be related to another incident. Police said the man did not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect arrested in deadly apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested another suspect they say is tied to a deadly shooting at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex. Dacon Dixon, 20, is charged with first degree murder in connection to the Nov. 23 shooting along brook tree circle. Police say Dixon and another man broke into an apartment moments before they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy