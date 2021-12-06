Teen Seriously Injured In Hamilton Hit-Run Crash: Police

UPDATE: Calvin Janicsek, 22, of Willingboro, turned himself in to the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit on Monday, DailyVoice.com reported. He was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

------------------------------------

A teen boy was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Hamilton over the weekend, authorities said.

The victim — a 17-year-old Hamilton boy — was walking westbound on Route 33 near Weston Avenue when he was hit by a car that was also traveling westbound just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Hamilton Police said.

The driver fled the scene without stopping, and the boy was taken to Capital Health Hospital at Fuld for treatment of severe injuries, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Ford Mustang with damage to its windshield, front grill and passenger-side headlight.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609) 581-4000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.