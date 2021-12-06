ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VxIr_0dFLqCG200

(NEXSTAR) – An estimated 41.9 million people in the U.S. have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re among that group, do you still need to wear a mask in public spaces?

The need to wear a mask is dependent on who is around you, according to the country’s top infectious disease specialist.

“Indoor type settings with family that you know is vaccinated, people that you know, you could feel safe with not wearing a mask and having a dinner, having a reception,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief medical advisor said Wednesday during a press conference. “But when you are in a public, congregate setting in which you do not know the status of the vaccination of the people involved, it is very prudent to wear a mask, and that’s what I do.”

If you are going to be in one of these public places, Fauci explains it is OK to lower your mask when you are eating or drinking. If you aren’t doing either of these activities, the mask should stay on.

What type of mask should you wear?

Like the need to wear a mask, it depends on your situation, but health officials say it should cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly so there aren’t any gaps on the sides of your face.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to pick masks with two or more layers and a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out the top. It suggests holding your mask up to check if it blocks light, which means the fabric will probably filter out more particles.

If you want added protection, experts also suggest wearing two masks or pairing them with a mask fitter to ensure they don’t leave any gaps.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

If supplies are available, people can opt for disposable N95 masks for personal use, the CDC says. Such masks are considered most effective at blocking virus particles. The agency had previously said N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers, but supplies have since expanded.

There are some masks designed and tested to perform at a consistent level, according to the CDC . These masks have labels to show what standard they meet.

Toxins found in disposable face masks

In 2020, production facilities, mainly in China, produced over 52 billion masks – some up to 450 million per day. Although they are “single-use” items, estimates show it could take up to 450 years for face masks to degrade. Making matters worse, a recent study finds these masks may be spreading harmful toxins into the environment.

Researchers at Swansea University found significant amounts of toxins (lead, copper, and antimony) coming out of several masks after they were exposure to water. Experts are now posing the question of whether plastic masks are safe enough for people to use every day. Moreover, considering the number of masks that do not make it to the trash bin , these results are alarming.

Omicron booster: Will we need a shot that targets the mutated variant?

“All of us need to keep wearing masks as they are essential in ending the pandemic. But we also urgently need more research and regulation on mask production, so we can reduce any risks to the environment and human health,” says lead researcher Dr. Sarper Sarp of Swansea’s College of Engineering in a university release .

For more on the latest research, click here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman suffers from COVID side effect that makes everything smell like cigarette smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine what it would be like if everything around you smelled like garbage, or chemicals, or even cigarette smoke. Unfortunately, that is a reality for hundreds of thousands of people who have recovered from COVID-19. Lisa Sabol stayed home until she was fully vaccinated. She practiced social distancing and wore her mask, but in August, she still ended up with COVID.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Indy100

What you should and shouldn’t do while wearing a face mask

England saw the return of the mask on Tuesday as mandatory mask-wearing returns to public spaces amid the new Omicron variant. Face coverings must be worn in public settings such as transport, hairdressers, banks and post offices. In addition, all travellers returning to the UK must now take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Face Masks#N95 Masks#Booster#Nexstar#Covid#Chinese#Cdc
Fareeha Arshad

Reasons Why You Should Still Be Wearing Face Masks: Lockdown Maybe Over, But Pandemic Is Not

Photo by United Nations COVID-19 Response on Unsplash. Last evening, while steering my trolley away from the ‘personal hygiene’ aisle, I spotted a group of four people six feet ahead of me — with a small piece of cloth yanked up over their mouth and nose. I subconsciously touched my green surgical face mask to remind me of the tiny, invisible viral foe that could be lurking around the corners. I quietly turned around retracing my steps towards the cash counter avoiding any direct contact with others around me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Sing On: Certain Face Masks Prevent COVID-19 Transmission Without Distorting Voice

Masks designed for singers prevent COVID-19 transmission, most voice distortion. When singers generate beautiful notes, they can also release harmful particles like the coronavirus. Wearing a mask prevents virus transmission, but it also affects the sound. Thomas Moore, from Rollins College, will discuss his observations of a professional soprano singing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy