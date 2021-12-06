ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max releases first-look teaser of ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary special

By KTLA Digital Staff
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film, and HBO Max has released a "first look" teaser of the...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christmas Movies Already Taking Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix subscribers are wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit. We're just one day into the month of December — 24 days away from Christmas — and the holiday movie takeover is already beginning. When you look at Wednesday's edition of the Top 10 movies list on Netflix, you'll find that half of the spots on that list are taken by Christmas movies. Folks are diving headfirst into the holiday season.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
James Phelps
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Marie Claire

The 18 Best New Christmas Movies of 2021

If you’re someone who starts pulling out the Christmas tree lights as soon as the temperature dip below 60 degrees, then you're about to have a great six weeks. This year will see a record 146 new Christmas movies air before Santa even parks his sleigh on our roofs, and that alone is reason to celebrate the spirit of the season.
MOVIES
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Twitter
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
The Independent

Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg s lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm. A dazzling widescreen adaptation and Spielberg's first musical, “West Side Story” was one of the year's most eagerly awaited titles. With a script by Tony Kushner and Rita Moreno returning to her breakthrough film 60 years later, the $100-million “West Side Story” epitomizes a grand-scale prestige film that Hollywood infrequently...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’ Filmmaker Garth Jennings Reveals Spike Jonze’s Uncredited Role as Feline Assistant

The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures animated sequel Sing 2 boasts an impressive cast of voice talent including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharell Wiliams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. During a post-screening Q&A at the London West Hollywood on Wednesday evening, the franchise’s filmmaker Garth Jennings revealed that there’s another boldfaced name who turned in a memorable performance but is absent from the official roster. “Can we draw attention to somebody who isn’t credited as a voice but has a role in the film?” Jennings asked the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Hannah Waddingham Says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 to Begin Filming on Valentine’s Day 2022

Hannah Waddingham stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” to discuss her newfound success with “Ted Lasso,” during which she also revealed that Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy will begin shooting February 14, or Valentine’s Day, which she called “rather lovely” — as if “Ted Lasso” needed to get any sweeter. Throughout the appearance, Corden was very complimentary to his fellow Brit, bragging about having followed her work for years and soliciting stories about her time on the West End in “Spamalot.” “Anyone who’s worked in the theater in London for the last 20 years, everybody’s known...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy