ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

PREVIEW: ‘The Voice’ Season 21 semifinals

WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBWh3_0dFLplv800

(NBC) — It’s the Season 21 semifinals Monday night live on “The Voice” on NBC, the remaining eight artists will vie for five spots in next week’s finale.

Team Kelly’s 14-year-old Hailey Mia is one of eight artists singing tonight for a spot in next week’s finale.

Kennedy Center Honors back once more, Biden attends

“It’s just getting more real and real every single day,” said Mia. “And rehearsals, like everything is just so intense.”

Team Kelly’s sibling trio “Girl Named Tom” is also still in the chase.

“This has been such a magical ride already,” said Caleb Liechty of “Girl Named Tom.”

And Team Ariana’s father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen hope to stick around.

“The reason is not to win ‘The Voice,’ but just to win another week with these amazing people,” said the elder Allen.

Joshua Vacanti’s one of two for John Legend aiming at next week.

“It would be a really magical and special way to close out this wonderful, beautiful chapter,” said Vacanti.

Legend’s other artist has hopes after an instant save.

“Hard work pays off and just stay consistent,” said Jershika Maple. “And you never know what will come after that.”

Wendy Moten’s primed for tonight, despite a broken elbow and fractured wrist.

“My hands are like weights,” said  Moten “And, but it’s not enough to distract me from just performing.”

And no distraction for Paris Winningham; his eye’s on the prize.

“Do I have the trophy yet?” said Winningham. “I don’t have the trophy yet. Ain’t nothing to celebrate.”

The celebration for Lana Scott is that she still has a shot.

“I’m not using the word surreal anymore …. It, it feels real,” said Scott.

Even more so, starting tonight.

‘America’s Got Talent’ searching for 2022 season contestants

In addition to their solo performance tonight, all the artists will sing a ’90s era duet with one of their fellow semifinalists.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by Michael Buble’s holiday special, “Christmas in the City” at 10 on NBC4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Holly Forbes Explains Why She Is Bald

The Voice contestant Holly Forbes quickly became a fan favorite. From the moment she sang during her blind audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair around. She knew she wanted the aspiring singer on Team Kelly. However, she was up against some tough competition. Kelly wasn’t the only one who wanted...
MUSIC
DesignerzCentral

Blake Shelton Allegedly Forced NBC To Cancel Spring Season Of ‘The Voice’ To Keep Him From Quitting, Insider Says

Is Blake Shelton destroying The Voice? One report says he was personally responsible for the show canceling its spring season under threat of an exit. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the National Enquirer, The Voice will not see a spring season in 2022 thanks to Shelton. He’s disappointing fans with his demands. “The grind didn’t give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, and he told them he was ready to quit,” a source reveals.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Michael Buble
Person
John Legend
Cosmopolitan

Blake Shelton Has Major News and 'The Voice' Fans Are Going to Freak Out

Blake Shelton fans currently get their weekly dose of the country music star on Monday and Tuesday nights thanks to The Voice. But now they’ll also have the opportunity to see him in Vegas like never before. On November 11, the 45-year-old "Happy Anywhere" singer dropped the incredible news that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vie#Solo Performance#Kennedy Center Honors#Reality Tv#Nbc#Paris Winningham
ETOnline.com

Blake Shelton, John Legend and Carly Pearce to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)

The final episodes of The Voice season 21 are going to feature some star-studded performances!. ET can exclusively announce the exciting lineup, which kicks off on the live semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be taking the stage to perform their hits, "Come Back as a Country Boy" and "You Deserve It All," respectively, and Carly Pearce will also be making her debut on the Voice stage with a performance of her her hit, "29."
CELEBRITIES
Crescent-News

Girl Named Tom advances to Voice semifinals

LOS ANGELES — Girl Named Tom didn’t have to wait long Tuesday evening to learn that they had advanced to next Monday’s semifinals on “The Voice.”. The sibling trio from Pettisville was the third of the 10 acts on the stage to be announced as semifinalists to compete on next Monday’s show.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Voice: Sound Off on Our Picks for the Acts Likeliest to Make the Final Five

If we were to try to sum up Season 21 of The Voice in a word, it could only be “unpredictable.” How else to describe a cycle that still includes Team Ariana Grande’s polarizing Jim and Sasha Allen but doesn’t include Team John Legend’s superlative Samuel Harness? (Still bitter? You betcha.) Nonetheless, today I’m going to climb way out on a limb in order to make what are at least educated guesses about the acts that will survive Monday’s Semi-Finals (8/7c on NBC) to compete in the Finals. Ready… set… let’s prognosticate. My picks are… Wendy Moten | Though likely technically the best singer of...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Deseret News

‘The Voice’ semifinals: 8 contestants make it to the top

“The Voice” is two weeks away from crowning the winner of Season 21, and the competition is only getting tougher. The contestants battled it out on the stage with melodies that have impressed coaches and the audience. Now, fans have made their decisions and eight contestants will make it to the semifinals.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Full Recap of ’90s-Themed Semifinals Round Live Performances

Grab your scrunchies and your roller skates because the ’90s are back on “The Voice.” Here’s your recap of the semi-finals episode. “The Voice” contestants are paying an homage to the ’90s this week. Last night’s semi-finals were full of emotional performances that fans are still talking about this morning. As a singer and performer myself (shameless plug, I know), I enjoy watching shows like “The Voice.” I know how it feels to be in their shoes (well, maybe not completely. Miss Kelly Clarkson has never heard me sing). This is why I am excited to give you Outsiders a recap of last night’s episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Y95 COUNTRY

‘The Voice’ Reveals Top 5 Artists for Season 21

The Top 5 artists were revealed during Tuesday (Dec. 7) night's Live Top 8 eliminations episode on Season 21 of The Voice. Four artists were deemed safe during the 1-hour telecast, and four others had to compete for the final Instant Save slot and a shot at making it into the live finale.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

The Greatest Fashion Transformations of ‘The Voice’ Season 21

One of my favorite things to do with talent shows is look at contestant wardrobe transformations. Singers come to The Voice to show off their talents, but become huge fashion icons by the finale. The Voice wardrobe department takes the saying ‘you’ve got to look your best to sound your best’ to the absolute next level.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Voice

North Jersey Girl Makes It To 'The Voice' Semifinals

A 14-year-old New Jersey native has made it to the semifinals on NBC's "The Voice."Hailey Mia Osorio, of Clifton -- who attends Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne -- belted out "You Broke Me First" during the blind auditions, winning the accolades of judges Arianna Grande and Kelly Clarkso…
WAYNE, NJ
Parade

Check Out the Songs and Celebrity Singers for The Voice Season 21 Finale

The Voice is down to the five finalists—Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia from Team Kelly Clarkson, Jershika Maple from Team John Legend and Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake Shelton—for season 21 of the NBC competition series. On Tuesday night, one of them will be crowned the winner on the live telecast.
TV & VIDEOS
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy