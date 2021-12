STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island elementary school is the fifth school in New York City to fully close to due to coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. PS 62 in Rossville is currently closed for 10 days, with an intervention start date of Dec. 4, according to the city Department of Education’s (DOE) Daily COVID Case Map. That means that the school will be closed through Dec. 13, and students will learn fully remote.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO