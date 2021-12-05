ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gary Scruggs, Performer, Songwriter and Son of Earl Scruggs, Dead at 72

By Carena Liptak
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grammy-winning performer Gary Scruggs, who was the oldest son of Earl Scruggs and played alongside his legendary bluegrass father as well as in a duo with his brother Randy, has died, the Tennessean reports. He was 72 years old. Born in 1949 and immersed in the music world from...

kxrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Legendary country musician Gary Scruggs died this week at age 72.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Grammy-winning country music star Gary Scruggs passed away last week. Gary was born in 1949, into a family considered to be music royalty, being the eldest son of bluegrass legend, Earl Scruggs. Known for two albums with his brother Randy as The Scruggs Brothers in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Gary Scruggs, Son of Bluegrass Music Legend Earl Scruggs, Passes Away

Gary Scruggs, GRAMMY-winning country music performer, producer, singer, bassist, and songwriter, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 72. Gary was the eldest son of bluegrass music legend Earl Scruggs. Gary grew up surrounded by music ‘royalty’ and began playing guitar and bass as a child. He contributed to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Wide Open Country

Gary Scruggs, Grammy-Winning Musician and Son of Bluegrass Pillar Earl Scruggs, Dies at Age 72

Gary Scruggs, the son of bluegrass pillars Earl and Louise Scruggs and brother of Steve and Randy Scruggs, died last Wednesday (Dec. 1) at age 72. Gary Eugene Scruggs was born on May 18, 1949 in Knoxville, Tenn. He learned to play guitar and bass at a young age and as a teenager, he contributed to recordings by his father's iconic duo with Lester Flatt, Flatt & Scruggs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHAS 11

Stephen Sondheim, Legendary Broadway Songwriter, Dead at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway legend behind shows like Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company and more, has died at 91. Sondheim's lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, announced the death to the New York Times, noting that Sondheim died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. One of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Earl Scruggs
Person
Doc Watson
Person
Merle Travis
Person
Roy Acuff
Person
Maybelle Carter
The Boot

Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Announced for 2022

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival, a planned celebration of the foundational bluegrass musician previously put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been announced for September 2-4, 2022. A partnership between the Earl Scruggs Center and public radio station WNCW 88.7, the festival has been in the works since 2019,...
FESTIVAL
Decider

‘The Monkees’ Singer-Songwriter Michael Nesmith Dead at 78

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family told Rolling Stone in a statement. Nesmith’s final show was less than a month ago, in which he and the Monkee’s only surviving...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Remember Alan Jackson's ACM and CMA Award Protests?

Alan Jackson has long been an icon in country music, and while he often comes off as an agreeable artist, he's not afraid to take a stand when necessary. Two of those stands took place at two different awards shows in the 1990s when Jackson seemingly didn't agree with aspects of the show. The first time Jackson launched a quiet protest was at the 29th Annual ACM Awards in 1992, which he co-hosted with Reba McEntire. While Jackson did wear a tux while accepting his award for Single of the Year for "Chattahoochee," he decided to change into a Hank Williams Sr. T-shirt for the rest of the show, including for his "Gone Country" performance and while accepting of the Album of the Year trophy. This was a choice that puzzled people, including Dick Clark, as award shows were seen as strictly black tie events at the time.
ADVOCACY
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Grammy Hall Of Fame#Friendship#Tennessean#The Scruggs Revue#The Library Of Congress
New Times

Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Brett Dennen plays Cuesta College's Performing Arts Center on Dec. 4

Brett Dennen is the singer-songwriter we all need right now. I don't know a single person who's not sick to death of this pandemic, sick of its limitations on our lives, sick of the politics its created between us, and sick of not knowing what lies ahead. Dennen's newest album, See the World, understands those feelings in a profound way and wants to tell us it's going to be OK.
MUSIC
SuncoastPost

Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Tim Grimm to Perform at Fogartyville

Tim Grimm is a bit of a Renaissance man in the performing arts world. He has for the past 20 years, blended his love for songwriting, travel, and the storytelling of acting (theatre, film and television). His most recent recording- GONE, was released in March 2021 and debuted at #1 Folk album for the month. Its title song was released as a single in October, ’20 and ended up the #1 most played song on Folk radio for the year. Tim Grimm will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Sunday, December 5 at 7pm. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Top 10 Randy Travis Songs

Randy Travis' songs are timeless, and the singer is one of the most important country music artists of his generation. Travis' 1986 debut, Storms of Life, helped touch off the neo-traditionalist movement that brought Nashville back to its true country roots in the '80s. Since then, Travis has enjoyed an impressive run: He's charted more than 50 singles on the Billboard charts, including 16 No. 1 hits.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse

Neil Young didn’t rebuild a log barn from the 1850s that was falling into the ground in the Colorado Rockies just so he could make an album in it with Crazy Horse, his frequent collaborators for more than 50 years, but that was a big part of the inspiration.
MUSIC
The Boot

Randy Travis Teams With Drew Parker for New Duet on a Keith Whitley Classic [Watch]

Randy Travis is one of country music's most important traditionalists, and he's helping to shepherd the next generation of old school country singers with a new duet. The Country Music Hall of Famer joins newcomer Drew Parker for a new rendition of a classic Keith Whitley Christmas song, and they've even released a brand-new video for the special collaboration.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy