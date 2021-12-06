Teen son fatally shoots the husband of woman fighting his mom in a bar, Texas cops say

"She did not deserve what happened to her." Cavanna Smith wrote her boyfriend’s name in Sharpie on the green greeting card announcing her news. “I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!” Smith, a 25-year-old Texas teacher, wrote in the card addressed to Kwanmaine Boyd, according to court records. Police found it next to an image of an ultrasound taken Oct. 5 that confirmed Smith was more than four weeks pregnant.

